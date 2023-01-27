ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Central Florida's first 'barber spa' opens in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The luxury of self-care and pampering isn’t just for women. It's the message behind, Hammer & Nails, Central Florida’s first and only barber spa that just opened in Windermere. What You Need To Know. Hammer & Nails, a new 'barber spa' in Windermere caters...
WINDERMERE, FL
Bay News 9

State to audit Winter Springs over water concerns

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — Water quality in Winter Springs is being put under a microscope. Last week, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee called for an operational audit of the drinking and wastewater systems for the City of Winter Springs. What You Need To Know. Last week the Joint Legislative...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Bay News 9

Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Island H2O water park to hold job fair in February

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, Island H2O water park is hiring. The water park will be holding two job fairs in February. More than 250 positions available, including lifeguards, cashiers and custodial; park also hiring a "Fun Coordinator" Interested applicants, who can't attend job...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Bay News 9

Newborn baby found in Polk County woods

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
SANFORD, FL

