Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Related
Bay News 9
BCU Interim President addresses concerns of students and community
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Leadership at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach took some time Wednesday to address concerns many have about the school. From the abrupt exit of brand new head football coach Ed Reed, to students protesting living conditions and transparency — the interim president has had a lot to deal with.
Bay News 9
Central Florida's first 'barber spa' opens in Windermere
WINDERMERE, Fla. — The luxury of self-care and pampering isn’t just for women. It's the message behind, Hammer & Nails, Central Florida’s first and only barber spa that just opened in Windermere. What You Need To Know. Hammer & Nails, a new 'barber spa' in Windermere caters...
Bay News 9
State to audit Winter Springs over water concerns
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla — Water quality in Winter Springs is being put under a microscope. Last week, the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee called for an operational audit of the drinking and wastewater systems for the City of Winter Springs. What You Need To Know. Last week the Joint Legislative...
Bay News 9
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said. Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.
Bay News 9
Island H2O water park to hold job fair in February
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, Island H2O water park is hiring. The water park will be holding two job fairs in February. More than 250 positions available, including lifeguards, cashiers and custodial; park also hiring a "Fun Coordinator" Interested applicants, who can't attend job...
Bay News 9
Newborn baby found in Polk County woods
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Polk County found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, found the girl...
Bay News 9
Family suing local rowing club following their 12-year-old's death in lightning incident
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after his boat was struck by lightning is suing the boy’s boating club. The North Orlando Rowing Club, USRowing, and The College Park Lions Club are all listed as defendants in the suit. What You Need To...
Bay News 9
Lakeland police say suspect vehicle found after 11 people shot Monday afternoon
LAKELAND, Fla. — 11:10 a.m. update: Lakeland police Tuesday morning said an 11th shooting victim came forward and was treated at a hospital after more than 40 shots were fired in a city neighborhood Monday afternoon. What You Need To Know. Police Chief Sam Taylor says suspected vehicle believed...
Bay News 9
All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
Bay News 9
Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
Comments / 0