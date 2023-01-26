ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Morris On Lieberman Award Midseason Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Alexis Morris was named on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watchlist Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the Top-10 point guards across the country in women’s basketball. Morris provided a spark to LSU’s offense last season in her first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Four Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot in the week four Road To Nationals rankings. The squad fell to No. 23 Arkansas on Friday night in Fayetteville with a score of 197.250-197.475. LSU improved their average to 197.040 after five meets with a season...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Bayou Traditions Named Official Collective of LSU Athletics Through Historic Partnership

Bayou Traditions, a Baton Rouge-based collective launched today to empower Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for LSU student-athletes, has been named the official collective of LSU Athletics, after entering into a historic partnership through LSU Sports Properties. This first-of-its-kind partnership allows Bayou Traditions to capitalize on LSU’s brand and marketing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Defeats Penn State, 5-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-0) finished the month of January unbeaten as they took down the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-3) by a score of 5-2 inside the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Tremendously proud of our team for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Baseball Individual-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, February 2

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2023 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 2. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net, or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone. Individual-game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Host Penn State in Sunday Showdown

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-2) inside the LSU Tennis Complex at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 29. Admission to home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge with gates opening one hour before start time. Sunday’s match will feature a giveaway of glazed donuts to the first 75 fans on a first come, first serve basis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

