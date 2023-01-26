BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-2) inside the LSU Tennis Complex at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 29. Admission to home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge with gates opening one hour before start time. Sunday’s match will feature a giveaway of glazed donuts to the first 75 fans on a first come, first serve basis.

