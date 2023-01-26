Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Morris On Lieberman Award Midseason Watchlist
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Alexis Morris was named on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watchlist Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as one of the Top-10 point guards across the country in women’s basketball. Morris provided a spark to LSU’s offense last season in her first...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Four Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot in the week four Road To Nationals rankings. The squad fell to No. 23 Arkansas on Friday night in Fayetteville with a score of 197.250-197.475. LSU improved their average to 197.040 after five meets with a season...
LSUSports.net
Morris Scores Career-High 31; No. 3 LSU Sets Attendance Record in 76-68 Victory Over Tennessee
BATON ROUGE — No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) passed its toughest test of the season against Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) Monday night, 76-68, to remain undefeated in front of a record setting crowd of 15,157 all dressed in white in the PMAC as Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points and Angel Reese kept her double-double streak alive.
LSUSports.net
Bayou Traditions Named Official Collective of LSU Athletics Through Historic Partnership
Bayou Traditions, a Baton Rouge-based collective launched today to empower Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for LSU student-athletes, has been named the official collective of LSU Athletics, after entering into a historic partnership through LSU Sports Properties. This first-of-its-kind partnership allows Bayou Traditions to capitalize on LSU’s brand and marketing...
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Defeats Penn State, 5-2
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-0) finished the month of January unbeaten as they took down the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-3) by a score of 5-2 inside the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Tremendously proud of our team for...
LSUSports.net
The Tigers Fall To No. 15 Georgia On Day One Of ITA Kick-Off Weekend
ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU men’s tennis team (0-1) fell to No. 15 Georgia (1-2) by a score of 4-1 inside the Magill Tennis Complex on day one of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Sunday afternoon. Doubles Results. Tiger duo Ronnie Hohmann and George Stoupe took on No....
LSUSports.net
No. 4 LSU Welcomes Tennessee To PMAC For Monday Night Basketball
BATON ROUGE – No. 4 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) will put its undefeated record on the line Monday night in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 as the Tigers welcome Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC) to Baton Rouge for one of the most anticipated home games in years.
LSUSports.net
Baseball Individual-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday, February 2
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball 2023 individual-game tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday, February 2. Fans may purchase tickets online at www.LSUtix.net, or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100. Online ordering is encouraged in order to avoid long wait times on the phone. Individual-game...
LSUSports.net
Rose Sets Another Program Record; Takes Collegiate Lead in 800 Meter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the last day of the Razorback Invitational on Saturday. The final day of the meet saw 23 personal bests, two collegiate leads, a program record, and a world-leading time from the Tigers. Final Results | Results (PDF) A...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Host Penn State in Sunday Showdown
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-2) inside the LSU Tennis Complex at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, January 29. Admission to home matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free of charge with gates opening one hour before start time. Sunday’s match will feature a giveaway of glazed donuts to the first 75 fans on a first come, first serve basis.
