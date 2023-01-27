Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week says he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim. Leonard Taylor faces execution Feb. 7 for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children near St. Louis. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to request a hearing on Taylor’s claim that he was out of state when the killings occurred. But Bell declined on Monday, saying “the facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence.” Gipson said Tuesday that he’ll ask the high court to delay the execution.
KEYT
Kidnap suspect released day he arrived at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
KEYT
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes after a fall storm caused serious erosion can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline over the past decade. But North Wildwood will not be allowed to build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves following a judge’s ruling Wednesday. The city already defied the state Department of Environmental Protection and made emergency repairs to its beach in October after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by, chewing huge chunks out of the dunes. The judge also ordered the city to reapply for permission to do emergency beach repairs.
KEYT
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal on Tuesday as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The move was expected after the DeSantis administration requested in late December that state colleges submit spending data and other information on programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.
KEYT
Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Hispanic lawmakers in Connecticut has proposed that the state follow Arkansas’ lead and ban the term “Latinx” from official government documents, calling it offensive to Spanish speakers. The word is used as a gender-neutral alternative to “Latino” and “Latina”...
KEYT
Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes. He signed a bill Tuesday that Democratic leaders rushed, with their new control of both houses of the Legislature, in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. The White House has welcomed Walz’s signature on the bill, noting that Minnesota is the first state Legislature to codify protections into law this year. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that voters have also turned out for ballot initiatives to defend access to abortion in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont.
KEYT
Tennessee advances legislation to ban trans youth care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Legislature has advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and severely limit where drag shows can take place. The push in Tennessee comes as state lawmakers across the United States are introducing dozens of restrictions targeting LGBTQ people, even as critics warn that such proposals are discriminatory and harmful. Advocates on both sides of the issue crowded legislative hearing rooms Tuesday, as some claimed that the legislation is needed to prevent what they called child abuse while others warned that Tennessee taxpayers could end up footing the bill if a court found the ban illegal.
KEYT
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job. Speaker Mark Rozzi said in a lengthy interview Monday that he won’t necessarily step aside and support Democratic floor leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia to succeed him as speaker. The Capitol is now rife with speculation that McClinton or some other candidate may soon try to evict Rozzi from the speaker’s rostrum. McClinton says she’d be “honored” if Democrats make her speaker once they fill three vacancies next week and are up to full strength.
KEYT
Vermont lawmakers mull bills to protect abortion providers
Vermont lawmakers are taking testimony on a pair of bills that aim to protect health care workers who provide abortions and gender-affirming health care in Vermont from legal and disciplinary action from states that limit or ban those practices. The bills were introduced seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as states have either taken steps to restrict or protect access to reproduction and gender-affirming care. They aim to protect providers of such health care from criminal liability and professional discipline, among other related protections. Seven states have enacted similar so-called abortion shield laws, with three of them covering gender affirming care.
KEYT
Biden administration recommends major Alaska oil project
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration has issued a long-awaited study that recommends allowing a major oil development on Alaska’s North Slope. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s recommendation is not final. It calls for up to three drilling sites initially, fewer than the five pursued by ConocoPhillips Alaska for the Willow project. Still, the agency’s recommendation is angering environmentalists, who have nicknamed the proposal a “carbon bomb.” The upcoming decision on the project, which could produce 180,000 barrels of oil daily, is politically perilous for President Joe Biden, who campaigned on pledges to end new drilling on public lands.
KEYT
Michigan moves for early slot for 2024 presidential primary
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House voted along party lines Tuesday to move the state’s primary to the fourth week of February to match an early presidential primary plan approved by a Democratic National Committee panel last month. Michigan would become the fifth state to hold its primary under the new plan, which leaders say will give it an increased voice in national politics. House Republicans argued that the move could cost nearly the state party nearly all of their delegates in 2024 after the Republican National Committee already set their early primary calendar that does not include Michigan. The legislation now heads to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk and will not take immediate effect, leaving questions about how it will be implemented in 2024.
Comments / 0