Orono, ME

newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Precipitation tapers tonight, we see clearing skies overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak low-pressure system will exit the region and into the Canadian Maritimes tonight. Low temperatures drop into the single digits and teens north, and into the 20′s and 30′s DownEast. Winds will turn from southerly to northwesterly at around 5-10 mph. Precipitation shuts off DownEast this evening while snow lingers up north into later tonight.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Waterfront Concerts gives peek behind the curtain at booking shows

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another week, another announcement from Waterfront Concerts. On Monday we learned Lee Brice and Cole Swindell will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on May 28. It’s the seventh concert on the books for the Bangor venue this season, and plenty more are coming.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Crews respond to fire in Veazie Saturday

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Veazie Saturday evening. Details are still limited at this hour, but officials say it happened at 1055 School Street, which is the address of Veazie Manor. No word yet or if there were any injuries or...
VEAZIE, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region. Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one. Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life. Some of the...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
wabi.tv

Increasing clouds today give way to heavy snow tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We start off today with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, but clouds increase through the afternoon and evening as a strong low-pressure system moves in from the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures today will be cold, only reaching the teens and 20′s. This storm system will produce heavy snow across the state tonight, before a transition to mix and rain along the coast late tonight. Then as warm southerly winds pick up overnight, inland locations, like the Bangor area, will start to see a transition to mix and rain during the early morning hours on Thursday. That rain snow line looks to continue to push in from south to north over the course of Thursday. This will cause areas along south & east of I-95 to change from snow to sleet then to all rain. Communities north & west of I-95 will go from snow to a wintry mix and locations over the far north will stay as snow. Snowfall rates for some areas could top out at over an inch per hour resulting in rapidly accumulating snow and low visibility and difficult travel. A high “fluff factor” during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. Along the coastline could see gusts as high as 45 mph, whereas inland locations could see gusts from 30-35 mph. This will result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities tonight. The highest snowfall totals will be over the Crown of Maine where over 12″ of snow could fall. The mountains should expect 8-12″. Totals will taper off quickly as you move towards the coast where 2-4″ are likely. For the Bangor area, snowfall totals will range from 4-8″.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Folks in Belfast jam at benefit concert

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - It may be a gray, rainy day in Belfast. But, inside the American Legion Post #43, it’s quite the party!. On Sunday, friends, fans of music, and fellow musicians gathered to lend a hand, and a cord or two. Just a few days before Christmas,...
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
Z107.3

Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday

After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream

ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
ALTON, ME

