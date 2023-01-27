ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Woon Will Soon Open its Second Location

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pT3yE_0kSnZhR800

Woon — owned by Woon Number Two, LLC , according to a liquor license filed with The State of California — is preparing to open its second location at 1392 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104 . The restaurant will take over the former Culture Club 101 .

Woon’s website says the eatery began as “a family-run pop-up born from a desire to share our mother, Mama Fong’s, original Chinese comfort food.” Later, the team opened its first brick-and-mortar in Historic Filipinotown. According to the site, the Pasadena location will debut sometime in 2023 .

Owned and operated by Keegan Fong , Woon “[offers] a simple menu influenced by Shanghainese and Cantonese recipes” — a collection of home-born culinary staples from the mind and hands of Julie Fong, Keegan’s mother.

Some of Woon’s offerings include scallion pancakes, pork belly over rice, and Mama Fong’s Five Spice Chicken Wings. Woon also offers catering; take-home goods with detailed cooking instructions — these include frozen dumplings, dried shiitake mushrooms, and homestyle chewy noodles; dine-in; take-out; pick-up; delivery; and shipping.

What’s more, as of January 9, Woon is now open seven days a week from 5 pm – 10 pm. The restaurant was originally open just six days a week before decreasing to only five, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays to the disappointment of unknowing customers. The Woon team has openly asked diners to bear with them as they adjust to challenges regarding management, staffing, and operations.

What Now Los Angeles reached out to Keegan Fong for comment but did not receive immediate feedback.

This story will be updated as details become available.



Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shelterforce.org

Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies

In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Week

At least 3 dead in California's 4th mass shooting in January

At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's fourth mass shooting in January 2023 alone.  According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars.  No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers

The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
IRVINE, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
979
Followers
423
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy