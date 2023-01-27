Woon Will Soon Open its Second Location

Woon — owned by Woon Number Two, LLC , according to a liquor license filed with The State of California — is preparing to open its second location at 1392 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104 . The restaurant will take over the former Culture Club 101 .

Woon’s website says the eatery began as “a family-run pop-up born from a desire to share our mother, Mama Fong’s, original Chinese comfort food.” Later, the team opened its first brick-and-mortar in Historic Filipinotown. According to the site, the Pasadena location will debut sometime in 2023 .

Owned and operated by Keegan Fong , Woon “[offers] a simple menu influenced by Shanghainese and Cantonese recipes” — a collection of home-born culinary staples from the mind and hands of Julie Fong, Keegan’s mother.

Some of Woon’s offerings include scallion pancakes, pork belly over rice, and Mama Fong’s Five Spice Chicken Wings. Woon also offers catering; take-home goods with detailed cooking instructions — these include frozen dumplings, dried shiitake mushrooms, and homestyle chewy noodles; dine-in; take-out; pick-up; delivery; and shipping.

What’s more, as of January 9, Woon is now open seven days a week from 5 pm – 10 pm. The restaurant was originally open just six days a week before decreasing to only five, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays to the disappointment of unknowing customers. The Woon team has openly asked diners to bear with them as they adjust to challenges regarding management, staffing, and operations.

What Now Los Angeles reached out to Keegan Fong for comment but did not receive immediate feedback.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .