ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Ramona Singer says she’s ‘never been happier’ since leaving ‘RHONY’

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYeDJ_0kSnZZKC00

Ramona Singer has “never been happier” since her time on “The Real Housewives of New York” came to an end.

Speaking to the DailyMail on Thursday, the former reality TV star explained that after Bravo decided to recast the “RHONY” franchise, she’s now had time to focus on herself.

“I’m 60 something now, I worked hard my whole life. It’s time for me just to enjoy myself,” she told the outlet. “And doing the show is not easy. I mean, people think it’s easy. Very stressful, very stressful.”

In fact, she explained that now that she “can control [her] own narrative,” she’s “happier” and “calmer.”

Singer, 66, added, “I don’t miss it at all. It was a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The businesswoman — who was kicked out of the show after starring in it for its entire 13 seasons — clarified that Bravo fans only got to see an exaggerated version of her.

“They didn’t tell me what to do, I just knew how to create [drama],” she explained. “Was that the real me? Not really. Was it me on steroids? Absolutely.”

Singer first revealed her decision to not return to the Bravo show when she told Page Six exclusively that she didn’t want to be part of it “any longer.”

“It’s not for me at this time,” she told us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APbHc_0kSnZZKC00
Singer says she doesn’t miss the reality show.
Instagram/Ramona Singer

However, sources then told us that the feeling was mutual because Bravo didn’t offer her an opportunity to return — which the reality star finally confirmed.

“Bravo made the unilateral decision to get rid of everybody,” she recalled to the DailyMail. “Just dismiss all of us with it.”

The Season 13 cast of “RHONY” consisted of Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. William.

Following the wildly unsuccessful last season of “RHONY,” the network announced its plan to overhaul the series and hire a brand new cast. Simultaneously, they were starting a new “Legacy” edition which would include former “Housewives.”

While some fan favorites made the cut , Singer was ultimately ousted from the cast after slamming the “Legacy” idea in the press .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZZPV_0kSnZZKC00
The “RHONY” alum is thrilled to have control over her “own narrative” now.
Instagram/Ramona Singer

“I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good?” she said on “Reality with the King” podcast . “The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways.”

“So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?”

The new “RHONY” cast consists of creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J.Crew president Jenna Lyons , fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.

Influencer Lizzy Savetsky had also been cast but she, ultimately, left the show before filming started.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda get lunch amid ‘RHONY: Legacy’ turmoil

Women supporting women! Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley grabbed lunch together on Wednesday as plans for “The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” collapsed. Singer shared a selfie video to her Instagram Story of her and her two co-stars smushed together in the backseat of a car while on their way to a destination in New York City. “Guess who I’m going to lunch with today? I have the one and only Luann!” Singer said while rotating the camera to show de Lesseps, who said “Hi” and blew a kiss to the camera. The “Life on the Ramona Coaster” author,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘Real Housewives of New York’ cast blames each other for ‘Legacy’ deal collapse

“Housewives” divided cannot stand … each other. Page Six has learned that the “Real Housewives of New York City” died as they lived: fighting. We hear that the potential stars of the new “Legacy” edition of the Bravo show weren’t on the same page about whether or not to accept a deal that would get the show on the air. And that the ones who were ready to sign on the dotted line were pretty pissed at the holdouts who brought the whole thing crashing down. We previously reported that the network — which has rebuilt the “main” “Real Housewives of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Luann de Lesseps ‘on edge’ after ‘RHONY: Legacy’ halt

Luann de Lesseps appeared uneasy while reading a print copy of Page Six’s report that the “Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” is “dead.” An eagle-eyed Page Six spy saw the original “RHONY” cast member grab Monday’s copy of The Post while at New York City’s Match 65 Brasserie on the Upper East Side on Tuesday afternoon. “She was definitely on edge,” the insider told us. The source noted that while she was reading the story, she was “chit-chatting away” on her phone while “pacing back and forth at the bar.” De Lesseps — who kept her look casual in glasses, a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Luann de Lesseps confirms ‘RHONY: Legacy’ negotiations have ‘stalled’

Money can’t buy you a TV show, apparently. Luann de Lesseps has confirmed that “Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” is currently dead in the water. After Page Six revealed that Bravo had scrapped the highly anticipated “RHONY” spinoff show starring several OGs, including de Lesseps, the former countess told People on Tuesday that “negotiations have stalled on the series.” “For the moment, it’s not going anywhere,” she added. On Sunday, we reported that contract talks for the version of the treasured reality show had stalled over salaries, with sources close to the talent telling us the network was low-balling them, while production insiders...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Brandi Glanville, Caroline Manzo exit ‘RHUGT’ early over ‘unwanted’ kisses

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo both left Season 4 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” early, a source confirmed to Page Six. The reality stars were filming in Marrakech, Morocco, last week when Manzo voluntarily exited. Meanwhile, Glanville was reportedly “asked to leave” after allegedly nonconsensually kissing Manzo “multiple times” during a party. “It was unwanted. And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi,” an insider told People. “Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.” Glanville, 50, allegedly apologized via text message to Manzo, 61, the next morning, but the network ultimately...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Page Six

‘RHOP’ star Robyn Dixon admits husband Juan cheated again after denying rumors

Robyn Dixon admits there was some truth to the rumors alleging that her husband, Juan Dixon, cheated on her during the COVID-19 pandemic. “What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star said on Monday’s episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast with Gizelle Bryant. “Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.” Robyn addressed a viral TikTok video where a woman messaged influencer @georgiosays and claimed she “dated [Juan] during the end of COVID for over a year.” The woman also sent a hotel...
Page Six

Fans aren’t buying Martha Stewart’s ‘unfiltered’ selfies with ‘no facelift’

Martha Stewart is cooking up a skincare controversy. The lifestyle guru, 81, shared some selfies from the salon chair on Instagram yesterday highlighting her “great” complexion, and while she looked amazing, many fans didn’t believe her “no facelift” claims. “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!!” Stewart wrote, sharing a photo of herself pouting at the camera while leaning against the salon sink. In the snap, she shows off long, luxurious eyelashes and completely smooth, wrinkle-free skin. “Absolutely no re-imaging!!!” the celebrity chef wrote. “Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other...
Page Six

Shemar Moore, girlfriend Jesiree Dizon ‘obsessed’ with first baby together

Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are “obsessed” with their baby girl. The 39-year-old actress couldn’t help but gush over their daughter, Frankie Moore, on Instagram Monday — less than one week after her arrival. “‘I shall call her squishy and she shall be mine and she shall be my squishy,'” Dizon quoted the Disney movie “Finding Nemo” while sharing a carousel of photos holding her little one. In the snaps, Frankie, who came in at “7lbs 1oz & 20in of LOVE,” was dressed in a pink sherpa onesie and matching bow. “Daddy with the win picking her coming home...
Page Six

Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Oprah Winfrey celebrates 69th birthday with Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez

Oprah Winfrey kicked off her 69th birthday festivities surrounded by a slew of stars including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum at a ritzy dinner party on Saturday. Winfrey attended a lavish 25th anniversary soirée for beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, where the former talk show host was presented with a gourmet birthday cake. Kardashian shared a photo of Winfrey smiling next to the two-tier cake, which was covered in berries and topped with birthday candles. “Happy Birthday @Oprah,” the “Kardashians” star, 42, captioned a selfie with the birthday girl on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “@Sharonstone said it best last night...
Page Six

Ashton Kutcher admits he was ‘f–king pissed’ by ex Demi Moore’s memoir

Ashton Kutcher admits he was “f–king pissed” when his ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir, “Inside Out,” hit bookstores in September 2019. Although the “That ’70s Show” alum does not “want to open anything up in that realm,” he told Esquire in a feature published Tuesday how the book’s release affected his family. “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and [my wife] Mila [Kunis] and my life and my family,” Kutcher, who is the father of daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, explained. “And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school,”...
Page Six

‘Bachelor’ stars Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard spark dating rumors

Second time’s the charm? Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard sent “Bachelor Nations” fans into a frenzy after appearing in a suggestive TikTok together following their very tumultuous breakup. Sitting side-by-side, “Bachelorette” Michelle Young asked Recchia, 26, on Wednesday if she was going to tell her “what’s going on” between the former couple. Looking over at Echard, who visibly had his arm around his former flame, Recchia told her, “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.” As a response, Echard, 29, simply smirked at the camera before shrugging. The video shocked many fans given the fact that the...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi’s 5th birthday with new photos

Rise and shine for Stormi’s birthday! Kylie Jenner shared a sweet message and never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi to celebrate her fifth birthday. “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Jenner, 25, wrote in a gushing birthday tribute to her little one on Instagram Wednesday. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing.” She added, “5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you for storm girl.” Jenner shared several new photos of her daughter including one where Stormi looked...
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen to break silence on Tom Brady in Vanity Fair: source

Gisele Bündchen is set to break her silence on her split from Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair cover story, Page Six is told. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, has been spotted vamping for the cameras in a dazzling return to modeling — and looked fantastic as she sported a pink Chanel swimsuit during a photo shoot near her Florida home. Now, sources say that the mother-of-two will pose for a VF cover and talk in depth about her divorce from NFL champ Brady for the first time. A VF spokesperson said the publication does not comment on editorial rumors, but one Condé Nast...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

John Legend explains meaning of his and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Esti’s name

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 2-week-old daughter Esti’s name honors multiple family members. The EGOT winner admitted to E! News on Wednesday that the homage was not an “intentional” one. “Once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther,'” Legend explained. “We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine,” he continued. “So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.” The “All of Me” singer, 44, and Teigen, 37, revealed their baby girl’s name earlier this month, nearly one week after the model gave birth. “We welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens...
Page Six

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor admit they were each other’s ‘rebound’

Along came Christine. Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, had no intention of seriously dating when they first met. “We were both each other’s, I would say, like, sort of rebound relationship a little bit,” Taylor, 51, admitted on Monday’s episode of her “Hey Dude … The ’90s Called!” podcast. Stiller, who was this week’s guest star, agreed that they started off casually.  “We weren’t taking it seriously,” said Stiller, 57. The “Zoolander” star explained to listeners that he had met his now-wife on the set of the 1999 TV pilot “Heat Vision and Jack.” “We had a fun time making the show and...
Page Six

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown calls dating ‘awkward’ after Kody Brown breakup

Christine Brown is giving love another chance following her split from Kody Brown. “I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward,” the “Sister Wives” star – who ended her years-long relationship with Kody in November 2021 – wrote via Instagram on Sunday. ”Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!” Despite her fears, Christine shared that she finds the prospect of dating “exciting.” She added the hashtags, “#datingadvice  #datingtips  #dating  #feelinggood  #exciting  #newbeginnings #awkward.” Christine also posted several photos of herself smiling in front of a gorgeous, scenic background. She looked edgy in black jeans, black booties and a black leather jacket. Fans...
Page Six

Britney Spears accuses Alyssa Milano of ‘bullying’ for questioning well-being

Britney Spears accused Alyssa Milano of “bullying” after the actress posted a tweet questioning the pop star’s well-being. Spears, who recently received a welfare check from police after fans also expressed concerns for her safety, took to her Instagram Stories late Tuesday to call out Milano. “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!” the “Gimme More” singer wrote over a screenshot of the former “Charmed” star’s Dec. 20 tweet. “Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!” Spears added. Milano’s tweet read,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

172K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy