Aided by sub chart, College of Idaho makes the most of its depth

CALDWELL — The secret to success for the No. 1-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team might just be a small index card carried during games by coach Colby Blaine.

The sub chart, as Blaine calls it, is a way that Blaine keeps track of when players enter and leave the game.

“It’s a weird layout,” said sophomore Straton Rogers. “He has all the times on top and all the names on the left side. Then he has time slots and arrows. It’s a weird layout, but it makes sense.”

It allows the College of Idaho (18-1, 13-0 Cascade Conference) to keep fresh legs in the game and play to one of its strengths: Its depth. The Yotes are frequently able to go nine or ten deep, with no player on the roster averaging more than 25.4 minutes per game.

Furthermore, entering Friday’s home game against Lewis-Clark State, the Yotes are led in scoring, rebounds and assists by players who come off the bench.

“When (other teams) key in on one guy, another one of our players have big games,” said Johnny Radford, who leads the Yotes in scoring with 13.4 points per game. “That shows how deep we really are and how good those 10 guys that we play are.”

Rogers leads the teams with 8.0 rebounds per game, while true freshman Samaje Morgan has a team-high 90 assists.

No doubt starters Drew Wyman, Tyler Robinett, Charles Elzie, Jake O’Neil and Caden Handran all make huge contributions while they’re on the court. But when they need a breather, the subs make sure no production is lost.

“It’s probably a coach’s dream how deep we are,” said Morgan. “We have an amazing starting five, it’s not like we’re better than any of the starters, we just come in and do what we need to do. It’s really a great opportunity, it’s hard for teams to scout us because of our depth.”

That depth is something Blaine has certainly always strived for. It’s very rare for any one of his players to be averaging more than 30 minutes per game during a season. Since he took over as head coach prior to the 2018-19 season, it’s happened just once. Ricardo Time averaged 31.8 minutes per game during the COVID-19 disrupted 2020-21 season.

“I think it’s always a shock when you get here, because everybody dreams about playing 35 minutes,” said Blaine. “So, it’s a shock to get subbed in and out. But our veterans do a good job of telling our younger guys this is how we do it, and this is why. We’ve found there’s 200 minutes in a game, total. You get five spots, 40 minutes a spot. And what we try to promote is we just want to play the best 200 minutes we can get. And if we can get every minute perfect, we’re going to be really good.”

Which is where the sub chart comes in.

For each half, Blaine will separate each column into two-minute increments. On the bottom half, he lists each player in what position they will play when they go into the game. When he makes a substitution, Blaine will note on the top half what minute the player goes in, then draws an arrow over to the corresponding minute once that player comes out of the game.

“By using a sub chart, it gives more guys opportunity, because we just follow the sub chart,” Blaine said. “There are times in games when you aren’t sure if you want to sub or not. If we didn’t have that chart, we may not sub in certain guys. But what we’re finding is as we get more guys opportunity, they get better as the season goes on. Now you’re finding a team that has a ton of confidence.”

It’s a system first adopted by former Yotes coach Scott Garson, who Blaine was an assistant under. Blaine said Garson put him in charge of making marks on the chart during games. He also wanted Blaine to keep it hidden, not wanting players to know of its existence.

As a head coach, Blaine is much more open about the chart with his players. They understand why he substitutes them so frequently and are starting to see that those substitutions could be what ultimately leads them to their bigger goal at the end of the season.

“We all have the same vision, we all have the same goal in mind, which is a national championship,” said Morgan. “Coach Blaine really emphasizes team together, team first, toughest team wins. It’s always the team, it’s never the individual. ... When you hear that so much, it results in you not caring about the stats or not caring about who starts or who gets Player of the Week. It’s a team thing.”