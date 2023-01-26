ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Aided by sub chart, College of Idaho makes the most of its depth

By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUiJv_0kSnZS9700

CALDWELL — The secret to success for the No. 1-ranked College of Idaho men’s basketball team might just be a small index card carried during games by coach Colby Blaine.

The sub chart, as Blaine calls it, is a way that Blaine keeps track of when players enter and leave the game.

“It’s a weird layout,” said sophomore Straton Rogers. “He has all the times on top and all the names on the left side. Then he has time slots and arrows. It’s a weird layout, but it makes sense.”

It allows the College of Idaho (18-1, 13-0 Cascade Conference) to keep fresh legs in the game and play to one of its strengths: Its depth. The Yotes are frequently able to go nine or ten deep, with no player on the roster averaging more than 25.4 minutes per game.

Furthermore, entering Friday’s home game against Lewis-Clark State, the Yotes are led in scoring, rebounds and assists by players who come off the bench.

“When (other teams) key in on one guy, another one of our players have big games,” said Johnny Radford, who leads the Yotes in scoring with 13.4 points per game. “That shows how deep we really are and how good those 10 guys that we play are.”

Rogers leads the teams with 8.0 rebounds per game, while true freshman Samaje Morgan has a team-high 90 assists.

No doubt starters Drew Wyman, Tyler Robinett, Charles Elzie, Jake O’Neil and Caden Handran all make huge contributions while they’re on the court. But when they need a breather, the subs make sure no production is lost.

“It’s probably a coach’s dream how deep we are,” said Morgan. “We have an amazing starting five, it’s not like we’re better than any of the starters, we just come in and do what we need to do. It’s really a great opportunity, it’s hard for teams to scout us because of our depth.”

That depth is something Blaine has certainly always strived for. It’s very rare for any one of his players to be averaging more than 30 minutes per game during a season. Since he took over as head coach prior to the 2018-19 season, it’s happened just once. Ricardo Time averaged 31.8 minutes per game during the COVID-19 disrupted 2020-21 season.

“I think it’s always a shock when you get here, because everybody dreams about playing 35 minutes,” said Blaine. “So, it’s a shock to get subbed in and out. But our veterans do a good job of telling our younger guys this is how we do it, and this is why. We’ve found there’s 200 minutes in a game, total. You get five spots, 40 minutes a spot. And what we try to promote is we just want to play the best 200 minutes we can get. And if we can get every minute perfect, we’re going to be really good.”

Which is where the sub chart comes in.

For each half, Blaine will separate each column into two-minute increments. On the bottom half, he lists each player in what position they will play when they go into the game. When he makes a substitution, Blaine will note on the top half what minute the player goes in, then draws an arrow over to the corresponding minute once that player comes out of the game.

“By using a sub chart, it gives more guys opportunity, because we just follow the sub chart,” Blaine said. “There are times in games when you aren’t sure if you want to sub or not. If we didn’t have that chart, we may not sub in certain guys. But what we’re finding is as we get more guys opportunity, they get better as the season goes on. Now you’re finding a team that has a ton of confidence.”

It’s a system first adopted by former Yotes coach Scott Garson, who Blaine was an assistant under. Blaine said Garson put him in charge of making marks on the chart during games. He also wanted Blaine to keep it hidden, not wanting players to know of its existence.

As a head coach, Blaine is much more open about the chart with his players. They understand why he substitutes them so frequently and are starting to see that those substitutions could be what ultimately leads them to their bigger goal at the end of the season.

“We all have the same vision, we all have the same goal in mind, which is a national championship,” said Morgan. “Coach Blaine really emphasizes team together, team first, toughest team wins. It’s always the team, it’s never the individual. ... When you hear that so much, it results in you not caring about the stats or not caring about who starts or who gets Player of the Week. It’s a team thing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suunews.net

Flippin’ Birds top Broncos, stay No. 1 in MRGC

In a conference matchup between Southern Utah University and Boise State University on Jan. 27, SUU came out on top, 196.275-195.700. Southern Utah remains at the top of the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference standings, and Boise State stays at the bottom. Vault. Kayla Pardue put up the top score for...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KTVB

Men's basketball AP Top 25: How KTVB's Jay Tust voted

BOISE, Idaho — The chaos continues in college basketball. Twelve teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost last week, nine of which were defeated by an unranked team. That included 2nd-ranked Alabama, who was blown out by 24 at home against Oklahoma. Once again, there will be plenty...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech

A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
BOISE, ID
tourcounsel.com

Boise Factory Outlets | Shopping mall in Idaho

One of the best places to shop in our region, Boise Factory Outlets combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. Boise Factory Outlets is located on 6806 South Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716, Idaho. Boise Factory Outlets has 16 outlet stores from the top designers and name brands.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho lawmakers ask BSU president about inclusion staff, fee increase

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area

Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Frigid air expected for now

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Another storm blocking ridge of high pressure has settled into the west coast. This is going to set us up for another dry pattern through at least the end of the week. As the high pressure spins clockwise, it pushes the Jet Stream into Alaska and doesn’t allow it to settle back down into the Continental U.S. until it reaches the Dakotas.
BOISE, ID
Inverse

Clean energy farms may endanger birds and bats — but the remains can reveal a solution

“This is one of the least smelly carcasses,” said Todd Katzner, peering over his lab manager’s shoulder as she sliced a bit of flesh from a dead pigeon lying on a steel lab table. The specimens that arrive at this facility in Boise, Idaho, are often long dead, and the bodies smell, he said, like “nothing that you can easily describe, other than yuck.”
BOISE, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy