NBA Announces All-Star Game Starters

As expected, the Toronto Raptors will not have an All-Star game starter this year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum will start in the frontcourt from the Eastern Conference, topping Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Pascal Siakam among other finalists. Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell will start in the backcourt.

The West will be represented by LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic, the league announced Thursday.

James and Antetokounmpo will captain the two All-Star teams.

Siakam is widely expected to make the All-Star Game as a reserve. He'll presumably be the only Raptors player to make it to Salt Lake this year.

All-Star Game reserves will be announced on Feb. 2 as voted on by NBA coaches. Any player who cannot play in the game will be replaced by commissioner Adam Silver.

