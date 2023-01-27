New Forza Motorport Trailer Teases 500-Plus Cars in 4K, 60 FPS for Xbox and PC

Turn 10 Studios

Six years after its last entry, the Forza Motorsport franchise will return later this year with a new track-focused racing game on Xbox and PC. It will feature more than 500 cars at launch, hundreds of unique upgrades, and a roster of 20 tracks at launch. You can get your first taste of the revamped racing title from a new, lengthy trailer that touts the title’s technical touch-ups.

Gamemaker Turn 10 boasts the new Forza Motorsport features more driving physics advancements than its prior three titles combined, going back to Forza Motorsport 5. Its track conditions will change lap-by-lap, with surfaces that rubber in, and improved dynamic weather and time-of-day simulation. Visually, it benefits from 10 times the detail of Forza Motorsport 7 and real-time ray tracing, both of which will be displayed in 4K at 60 frames per second. Sound is improved too, with a rebuilt audio engine that now accounts for performance mods. These are why Chris Esaki, Turn 10’s creative director, proclaims this Forza the “most technically advanced racing game ever made.”

Forza Motorsport 2023 gameplay. Turn 10 Studios

Forza Motorsport will feature more than 500 cars at launch, with over 800 unique upgrades. Over 100 cars are new to the Motorsport series, and the game will feature the largest roster of modern race cars in Forza history. A partial list has already been published on Forza’s website .

They can be driven on 20 tracks at launch, five of which are new to the franchise. Two newcomers are already confirmed: Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa, and a new fictional track called Hakone. They’ll be joined by fan favorites Laguna Seca , Spa-Francorchamps , Suzuka , Silverstone, and Forza original Maple Valley.

Forza Motorsport will be playable in both online multiplayer and single-player career modes, with the latter emphasizing building up one’s car. Launch date hasn’t been confirmed, though we know it’ll be this year, and that it’ll be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC, with distribution through Steam. It’ll be a welcome revival of a racing franchise seemingly abandoned—if it proves a bigger step up than Forza Motorsport 7 was .

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com