Read full article on original website
Related
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
fanthatracks.com
Five more guests announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe
Great news as more guests are announced for Star Wars Celebration over the long weekend of 7th – 10th April 2023, bringing stars from the original trilogy, Rogue One, the prequels, The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian to the ExCeL in London. Announced today are Mads Mikkelsen, Katee Sackhoff,...
fanthatracks.com
Kenner Star Wars Photography Vol 1 1977-1979 Deluxe Edition
30 new pages, in hardcover for the first time, revised, updated and expanded with new exclusive images, this is the Deluxe Edition of Kim Simmons book Kenner Star Wars Photography Vol 1 1977-1979. Listen to the latest episode of Collecting Tracks as they discuss the hobby of collecting Star Wars...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Insider #216: The Bad Batch, Bo-Katan, Fixer and more
The latest issue of Star Wars Insider is coming in fast and inside #216 is a treasure trove of information, interviews and more from across the galaxy. In this issue of Star Wars Insider, we speak to Bo-Katan Kryze herself, Katee Sackhoff, about playing the warrior who is soon to resurface in the new season of The Mandalorian. And to prime you for that returning series, we retrace the journey of Din Djarin and Grogu from the first chapter right through to their return in The Book of Boba Fett (2021). Among other fun features, there’s a look at the admirable attributes that make the Bad Batch a force to be reckoned with, and we interview Anthony Forrest about playing one of the more infamous stormtroopers from A New Hope (1977). So, move along and get reading!
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Droids Boba Fett MOC sells for $20,768 at Hake’s Auctions
$20,768, and cheap at half the price – that’s what a bidder paid for this glorious MOC Boba Fett on Droids cardback this weekend, and in incredible condition. Star Wars DROIDS Vintage Collection See-Threepio Action Figure [C-3PO]. Programmed for etiquette and protocol, Threepio was built by a young...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars excerpt
Arriving in stores and online 7th March, this is Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars by Sam Maggs, and here’s an exclusive excerpt from the book as Cal prepares to infiltrate a crime syndicate base. Today was going to be a good day for the Jedi. Jedi Knight Cal Kestis...
fanthatracks.com
Tales From The Galaxy Edge is coming to PlayStation VR2
Great news for PlayStation 5 gamers as it’s been announced that the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy Edge – Enhanced Edition will be coming to PlayStation VR2 at launch on 22nd February 2023, vastly widening the audience for the ILMxLab venture. It arrives in physical format on 7th April.
fanthatracks.com
American Graffiti star Cindy Williams passes away
Cindy Williams, one of George Lucas’ first leading ladies, has passed away. Starring in 1973’s American Graffiti – one of the biggest inflation-adjusted and cost-to-profit hits in US cinema history – Cindy was 75, and best known to audiences for her starring role in the classic Laverne & Shirley, a spin-off of Happy Days which starred fellow American Graffiti star Ron Howard.
Comments / 0