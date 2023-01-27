Read full article on original website
The Mandalorian: Season 3 key art and featurette arrive 30 days from premiere
Hold on to your Hutts…. Today, Disney+ shared brand-new key art and an exciting featurette for the third season of “The Mandalorian,” the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting 1 March. Watch the new featurette and join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa and others as they explore how “The Mandalorian” and its fan-favorite character Grogu rose to engage the world and win the hearts of viewers across the globe.
See Denise Gough in Dead Poets Live
In the GFFA we know Denise Gough as the fiercely ambitious Dedra Meero in Star Wars: Andor, but in the real world she will be spending 7th – 9th February 2023 at Wilton’s Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley, London appearing in Dead Poets Live, reprising the role of iconic 20th century poet Sylvia Plath.
