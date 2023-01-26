ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Watch: Jordan Poole hilariously throws his mouthguard when seeing Steph Curry in tunnel after Warriors' win vs. Grizzlies

By Tommy Call III
 6 days ago
(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

After Jordan Poole launched a deep 3-pointer early in the shot clock with the Golden State Warriors leading by a bucket late in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, his teammate appeared irked with Poole’s shot selection in a decisive moment in the game.

Following the miss, Steph Curry threw his mouthguard while running back down the court in a moment of frustration. Curry quickly received a technical and was ejected from the contest with just over a minute remaining in the contest. By rule, throwing a mouthpiece triggers an immediate ejection.

Without Curry down the stretch, the Warriors were able to hang on against the Grizzlies with Poole getting redemption at the buzzer. Following an inbound pass from Donte DiVincenzo, Jordan Poole finished a tough layup to give the Warriors the win, 122-120.

Following his game-winner, Poole was greeted by Curry in the tunnel at Chase Center and had the perfect reaction to seeing his teammate for the first time since being ejected. In honor of Curry’s ejection, Poole threw his mouthguard off the wall in the tunnel.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Poole finished the game with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field with a pair of made triples to go along with seven assists and five boards in 31 minutes.

Prior to his ejection, Curry tallied a game-high 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor with three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

