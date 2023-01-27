Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs announces location of new Senior Center, tentative construction timeline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Wed. the location of the new Senior Center. The center will be built adjacent to the current Senior Center building at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Avenue in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and last 18-24 months, the city said.
Business is booming in Colorado: More than 49,000 new businesses opened in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Despite an uncertain economy, business is booming in Colorado, with 49,000 new businesses opening in 2022. El Paso County data shows a 20% increase in new businesses opening since the pandemic. From 2019 to 2022, El Paso County has seen around 4,000 new businesses. In 2019, there...
Dunkin’ Donuts offering sweet treats for Colorado Springs this Valentine’s Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, Dunkin' Donuts is bringing back holiday-inspired treats. Patrons can enjoy Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, paired with heart-shaped donuts. Plus, candy lovers can find Dunkin' x Frankford Candy in grocery stores. Dunkin' is also...
Keep your pets safe in cold weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bone-chilling temperatures to start this week call for not only you to bundle up, but your pets as well. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets too. Animals can get hypothermia or frostbite just like people.
Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum commemorating Black History Month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is celebrating Black History Month with a series of galleries. This month, the CSPM invites the public to experience special guided tours, public programs, and more. “We want everyone to explore Black history at the CSPM all year round...
Water main break closes several roads in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break has forced the closure of several roads on the southeast side of Pueblo, heading into Blende. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the closures are expected to last for several hours while crews work to clear the streets of ice and slush.
Colorado Springs to stay with ambulance provider after it breaks contract
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs will continue its contract with American Medical Response, despite the ambulance provider not meeting the city’s contractual requirements. Throughout 2022, American Medical Response (AMR) arrived late to life-threatening calls, requiring the company to pay millions in damages to the...
Dutch Clark Stadium to receive renovations and upgrades
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City School District 60 and the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) announced Wednesday that Dutch Clark Stadium is slated to receive $5.2 million in improvements that will "breath new life and longevity in this hub of community activity." According to the PURA, the stadium will...
Colorado Springs Utilities announces finalists for CEO
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced its two finalists for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Former CEO, Aram Benyamin stepped down at the end of 2022 after accepting another position out of state. Both of the finalists to fill the position are current...
Colorado gas prices to stay high through the Fall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs residents are paying an average of $3.84 per gallon, and that price isn't expected to decline anytime soon. Max Marsiglio plays for the Pueblo Bulls Hockey Club. He drives to Pueblo nearly every day for games and practices, requiring him to fill up at least twice a week.
Highway 24 down to one lane on Feb. 2 in Woodland Park for crews to work
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the City of Woodland Park announced a portion of Highway 24 will be closed while crews work in the area. According to officials, crews will spend much of Thursday taking down holiday decorations in the medium. Highway 24 will be down to one lane from Pikes Peak Ave. to West St. in Woodland Park.
Stolen vehicle out of Denver found in Pueblo, one man in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that was reported stolen out of Denver. According to the PPD,...
Colorado Springs woman arrested after spitting on officers, grabbing their tasers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she reportedly swung at an officer and spit in his face. At 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Chestnut St. on reports of a...
Police standoff in Security-Widefield area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Monday morning just before 4, El Paso County Deputies and Fountain Police were dispatched to a reported armed robbery. Officers responded to a standoff with a barricaded armed suspect in the 6400 block of Highway 85 in Fountain. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived...
Pueblo police attempting to identify theft suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the man seen above stole a woman's purse out of her car while she was parked at a gas pump. He then used the victim's credit cards at multiple locations.
