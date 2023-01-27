ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NBA All-Star Game starters: All 10 starting in 2023, including Zion Williamson

By Charles Curtis
 6 days ago
Another year, another NBA All-Star Game in which LeBron James will be choosing a team as a captain.

The 2023 All-Star Game — which will be in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19 — will also have Giannis Antetokounmpo choosing his squad, and this year’s twist is a fun one: Teams will be picked right before the game tips off.

On Thursday, we learned the captains and starters that were revealed after fans voted (and got 50 percent of the power) with fellow players and a panel of media getting the other 50 percent. There weren’t a ton of surprises, but some intriguing picks.

Let’s run through the list of those 10 NBA stars honored on Thursday:

© (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

© (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

© AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

© (AP Photo/Matt York)

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

© Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

© (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

