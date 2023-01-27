Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL on ESPN+

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild will face off on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Flyers come into tonight’s game with a 20-21-8 record as they look for a win to move up in the Metropolitan Division. As for the Wild, they’re looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they look for their 26th win of the season tonight.

We have you covered throughout the NHL season, here is everything you need to know to stream all the action on ESPN+.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild

When: Thursday, January 26

Thursday, January 26 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now on NHL Power Play)

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Flyers (+195) vs. Minnesota Wild (-230)

O/U: 6.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.