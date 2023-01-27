ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NHL on ESPN+

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vE9l_0kSnUUNI00

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Minnesota Wild will face off on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Flyers come into tonight’s game with a 20-21-8 record as they look for a win to move up in the Metropolitan Division. As for the Wild, they’re looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they look for their 26th win of the season tonight.

We have you covered throughout the NHL season, here is everything you need to know to stream all the action on ESPN+.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Flyers (+195) vs. Minnesota Wild (-230)

O/U: 6.5

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers fans hilariously troll the entire city of Philadelphia by turning the Rocky statue into 'Brocky'

The San Francisco 49ers are going to have to be careful just how amped up they get for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Keeping in boxing theme with the Eagles listening to Creed to prepare for the big game, the 49ers contingent in Philly has decided to troll the city’s beloved Rocky statue by adorning it with a San Francisco jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The new Big Ten football scheduling format -- what will it look like?

Trojans Wire frequently talks to college football analyst and commentator Mark Rogers on his YouTube show, The Voice of College Football. Mark is mapping out what the Big Ten football schedule will look like once USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. What should we expect? What specific components will the scheduling format have, and what will be cast aside in the Big Ten’s transition from a 14-team conference to a 16-team conference?
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Loyola-Chicago at Dayton odds, picks and predictions

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (7-13, 1-7 A-10) and Dayton Flyers (14-8, 6-3) will tangle in an Atlantic-10 Conference battle Tuesday. Tip at UD Arena is at 9 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Loyola-Chicago vs. Dayton odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
DAYTON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy