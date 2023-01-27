ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 NBA players (Joel Embiid?) who were snubbed from being named 2023 All-Star Game starters

By Cole Huff
 6 days ago
The starters for the NBA’s 2023 All-Star game were announced live on TNT this Thursday evening before the network’s doubleheader.

TNT had a similar reveal a year ago that packed many surprises, including Andrew Wiggins’ inclusion in the starting lineup and Devin Booker’s and Chris Paul’s exclusions from the West’s top 5 despite owning the best record in the NBA.

Thursday’s reveal brought more debate, which is expected when so many elite players are battling for 10 spots. Some players who weren’t mentioned during Thursday’s reveal will go on to be named All-Stars around this time next week, but it won’t take away from the fact that they were snubbed from being starters.

Here are the few who missed out on being named as All-Star starters this season but probably shouldn’t have.

Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies

Too many missed games? Four-game losing streak? Recency bias? I’m not sure I totally disagree with Morant being left out of the starting lineup, but he surely has a case for being in it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Perhaps SGA isn’t a starter because the Thunder wouldn’t even be in the Play-In Tournament if the season ended today. Even then, they’re only 1.5 games out of sixth place and have been one of the league’s biggest surprises largely because of Gilgeous-Alexander’s 30.8/ 4.8/ 5.6 averages. Nevertheless, one of the NBA’s most clutch players has been snubbed.

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

The league’s second-leading scorer has just been snubbed! How?? Joel Embiid is averaging 33.4 points per game on the season and has his Sixers as the No. 2 seed out East. This snubbing should be credited to the removal of the “center” position from the All-Star Game.

James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers

Two players are averaging 20-plus points and 20-plus assists per game this season. One is James Harden, and like Embiid, he’s leading the Sixers to one of the best records out East. Should he be in over Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell?

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis is a two-time All-Star and will likely be a three-time selection this year. But he should be a starter! He’s been the best player on THE surprise team in the NBA this year and he should’ve gotten rewarded for being such. His numbers (18.4/12.4/ 7.3) aren’t too far from Nikola Jokic’s.

