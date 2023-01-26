ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Philly

Judge convicts Pa. restaurant owner who yelled Pelosi threats during Capitol riot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her.U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without a jury. The judge convicted her of all five counts in her indictment, including a felony charge that she obstructed the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory, court records show.Bauer's bench trial started last Thursday. McFadden announced the verdict...
KANE, PA
The Week

Democrats prepare for war with Kevin McCarthy over House committee seats

It's been just weeks since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) embarked on his historically torturous path to becoming speaker of the House of Representatives, tasked with maintaining some semblance of order and authority for his Republican caucus. Having cleared that initial hurdle, however, does not mean McCarthy's path forward will be an easy one — as speaker, he has made himself beholden to members of his own party eager to pull him further rightward, lest they find someone more amenable to their MAGA agenda. At the same time, the GOP's barely-there House majority itself is in a perpetual state of precariousness,...
INDIANA STATE
them.us

Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School

As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
INDIANA STATE
CoinDesk

Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
AUSTIN, TX

