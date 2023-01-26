Read full article on original website
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
House Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan pass anti-abortion measures
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation requiring health care practitioners to provide medical care to infants who survive abortions, and a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Champaign County...
GOP Holds Up Budget Bill, Forcing Democrat to Come in for the Vote After His Baby Was Born
LANSING—Final negotiations on a supplemental budget bill have been teed up, but there was no shortage of drama with the first big piece of legislation taken up by the new Democratic-led Legislature. A new Democratic lawmaker, who also became a new dad Tuesday morning with the birth of his...
Minnesota Senate passes abortion bill opponents call 'most extreme' in nation
The Minnesota Senate passed the PRO Act early Saturday morning, legislation that supporters say protects the right to abortion and opponents say is an "extreme" measure permitting late-term abortion.
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Commission led by Sen. Manchin's wife is set to receive millions more from Manchin-backed omnibus
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife was appointed by President Biden to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission in early 2021, paying an annual $160,000 salary.
Judge convicts Pa. restaurant owner who yelled Pelosi threats during Capitol riot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her.U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without a jury. The judge convicted her of all five counts in her indictment, including a felony charge that she obstructed the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory, court records show.Bauer's bench trial started last Thursday. McFadden announced the verdict...
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
Marjorie Taylor Greene amendment to bar Biden from selling oil suffers massive defeat
An amendment pushed by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to bar President Joe Biden from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve crashed and burned in a massive bipartisan defeat Thursday. The amendment failed 14-418, with only 14 Republicans in support. In announcing the amendment, Greene accused Biden of being a...
Delegates introduce House Resolution 6, call for impeachment of W.Va Family Court judge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, January 23, a resolution calling for the impeachment of West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston was introduced into the West Virginia House of Delegates. Goldston was appointed to be a Family Law Master in 1994, giving her nearly three decades worth of...
Bill to Abolish the ATF and Other Bills Introduced This Week in the House
With the start of the new Congress, there have been plenty of bills introduced, and instead of doing an article on each bill as I did recently, it will be easier to mention more than one bill at a time. I will also provide updates on the actions taken on the bills. Here are a few of the bills, with more to come.
Democrats prepare for war with Kevin McCarthy over House committee seats
It's been just weeks since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) embarked on his historically torturous path to becoming speaker of the House of Representatives, tasked with maintaining some semblance of order and authority for his Republican caucus. Having cleared that initial hurdle, however, does not mean McCarthy's path forward will be an easy one — as speaker, he has made himself beholden to members of his own party eager to pull him further rightward, lest they find someone more amenable to their MAGA agenda. At the same time, the GOP's barely-there House majority itself is in a perpetual state of precariousness,...
Rep. Karen Kwan elected to replace Sen. Mayne in Utah Senate
As a new legislative session has begun, Rep. Karen Kwan has moved to another chamber.
Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School
As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
