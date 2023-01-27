ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Purdy once had an extremely blunt 2-word evaluation by an anonymous team

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
This time a year ago, few thought San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy would be at the helm of a team playing in the NFC title game. A chaotic Iowa State product, Purdy would eventually be drafted last and officially be coined the infamous “Mr. Irrelevant.”

And on the way there, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman — who scoured over various scouting reports of the 2022 seventh-rounder — one anonymous NFL team had a particularly short and blunt assessment of Purdy’s pro future. Suffice it to say; this squad definitely did not think this young man could ever enjoy success at the highest level of football.

“On the NFL team scouting report, the most eye-catching information of all the categories was in the box listed for final grade. It simply read two words in all caps.

NO INTEREST”

Woof, man! I mean, I know Purdy was drafted last and didn’t have a particularly inspiring college career. But that is one harsh way to talk about someone who still found his way into the NFL. The NFL!

Whichever franchise had this rather concise report on Purdy has to be kicking itself now as he plays on the last weekend of January.

By bettors’ expectations, Purdy doesn’t face such tall odds to get the 49ers to Super Bowl 57. The pregame spread at the time of this writing is -2.5 Eagles, and Philadelphia is playing at home — painting the picture of a close slugfest. As for Purdy’s individual performance, an all-star cast led by George Kittle might help lift expectations for his pregame over and under of passing yards against a vaunted Eagles’ pass rush.

Before Championship Sunday officially kicks off this weekend, one thing remains clear: Bettors believe in Purdy enough in a way one anonymous NFL team very much didn’t back in 2022.

Proudmilvet
5d ago

Not to worry, Purdy. They thought the same about an "irrelevent" person decades ago. His name is Tom Brady. So "irrelevant", he has 7 Super Bowl rings. Don't change a thing right now, do what YOU do and have fun, real fun!! Play for you - Mr. Purdy. Lead your team to mountain top and don't look back! 👍👏

