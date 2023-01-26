ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Lucille Jirak, 93

Mary Lucille Jirak, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully surrounded by family on January 29, 2023, at MCHS Hospital, Mankato. Mary was born on May 20, 1929 at St. Thomas in Derrynane Township, Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Richard J. and Nora E. (Sullivan) Shaughnessy. She graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1946. Mary received Teacher Training in Mankato and taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Le Sueur County. She married her husband of almost 70 years, Clarence, on May 23, 1953 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in St. Thomas. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.
Susan K. Kriha, 57

Susan K. Kriha, age 57, of New Prague, passed away suddenly at her home Sunday, January 29, 2023. Sue was born February 24, 1965 in New Prague to Leonard F. and Mary Lou (Blasnitz) Kriha. Growing up in New Prague, Sue graduated from New Prague High School, and Mankato State College. She worked for over twenty years as a paraprofessional in the New Prague School District.
