Mary Lucille Jirak, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully surrounded by family on January 29, 2023, at MCHS Hospital, Mankato. Mary was born on May 20, 1929 at St. Thomas in Derrynane Township, Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Richard J. and Nora E. (Sullivan) Shaughnessy. She graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1946. Mary received Teacher Training in Mankato and taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Le Sueur County. She married her husband of almost 70 years, Clarence, on May 23, 1953 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in St. Thomas. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.

