Montgomery, MN

12 News

1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
PEORIA, AZ
KGUN 9

Police close park after hiker finds skull

PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say

PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign

A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Ely Daily Times

Fatal crash on US-93 North of Ely

On Tuesday Jan. 17, at approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on US-93 near miler marker 97, in White Pine County. This location is about 42 miles north of Ely. Preliminary investigation determined that a red...
ELY, NV
AZFamily

Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
PHOENIX, AZ
montgomerymnnews.com

Mary Lucille Jirak, 93

Mary Lucille Jirak, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully surrounded by family on January 29, 2023, at MCHS Hospital, Mankato. Mary was born on May 20, 1929 at St. Thomas in Derrynane Township, Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Richard J. and Nora E. (Sullivan) Shaughnessy. She graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1946. Mary received Teacher Training in Mankato and taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Le Sueur County. She married her husband of almost 70 years, Clarence, on May 23, 1953 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in St. Thomas. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation

An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed on US-60 in rollover crash near Gold Canyon, DPS says

Two people died on US-60 near Gold Canyon during a rollover crash, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday, Jan. 28. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Peralta Road, just miles from Gold Canyon around 6. Lanes were closed during an investigation but have since reopened.
GOLD CANYON, AZ
KGUN 9

Charging e-bike batteries cause two fires in one night at Arizona home

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike...
GLENDALE, AZ
montgomerymnnews.com

Daniel H. “Danny” Tietz, 85

Daniel H. “Danny” Tietz, age 85, of New Prague, Minnesota died peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Hospital in New Prague. Danny was born February 21, 1937 in New Prague, Minnesota to Adolph A. and Ethel (Scharf) Tietz. He attended New Prague...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE

