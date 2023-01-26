Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?Ted RiversMinnesota State
1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
AZFamily
Buckeye Valley Fire District changing policy after third ambulance stolen by hospital patient
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is facing charges after police said she stole an ambulance from outside a Valley hospital, but it’s now the third time a Buckeye Valley Fire District ambulance has been stolen by patients outside a hospital over the past few years. So...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged. The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.
KGUN 9
Police close park after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
One dead after shooting near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive
One man is dead following a shooting near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive Sunday morning.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
East Valley Tribune
QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign
A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
Ely Daily Times
Fatal crash on US-93 North of Ely
On Tuesday Jan. 17, at approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on US-93 near miler marker 97, in White Pine County. This location is about 42 miles north of Ely. Preliminary investigation determined that a red...
AZFamily
Man shot, killed in west Phoenix was allegedly attempting break in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who was shot and killed in a west Phoenix shooting Saturday night was allegedly trying to break into a residence, Phoenix police say. Police say as the suspect allegedly tried to break into the home near 44th and Whitton avenues, a woman inside called for help from a male family member. A man soon came to the front of the house to help and started arguing with the suspect. That’s when the man attempting the break-in made threats and raised up a black object.
montgomerymnnews.com
Mary Lucille Jirak, 93
Mary Lucille Jirak, age 93, of New Prague, died peacefully surrounded by family on January 29, 2023, at MCHS Hospital, Mankato. Mary was born on May 20, 1929 at St. Thomas in Derrynane Township, Le Sueur County, Minnesota to Richard J. and Nora E. (Sullivan) Shaughnessy. She graduated from Le Sueur High School in 1946. Mary received Teacher Training in Mankato and taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Le Sueur County. She married her husband of almost 70 years, Clarence, on May 23, 1953 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in St. Thomas. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.
'I instantly went into panic mode': Valley pet owner watched burglar steal her two dogs
PHOENIX — A Valley woman is pleading for the public's help to get her two French bulldogs back after they were stolen during a home burglary in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Sabrina, the pet owner, told 12News she's not happy about the situation at all. She posted on social...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
statepress.com
ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation
An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
AZFamily
Phoenix man pleads guilty for failing to pay employment taxes for Las Vegas dental practice
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man operating a Nevada-licensed Las Vegas dental practice has pled guilty to failing to pay employment taxes withheld from his employees. Court documents say Timothy Wilson operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, LLC in Las Vegas and north Las Vegas as sole owner. Between 2011...
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed on US-60 in rollover crash near Gold Canyon, DPS says
Two people died on US-60 near Gold Canyon during a rollover crash, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday, Jan. 28. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Peralta Road, just miles from Gold Canyon around 6. Lanes were closed during an investigation but have since reopened.
Valley grandma to stay in apartment after being priced out of market
Last week, ABC15 reported on how Carol Moore could not find an affordable place to live after her complex said they would not renew her lease after nine years.
KGUN 9
Charging e-bike batteries cause two fires in one night at Arizona home
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike...
montgomerymnnews.com
Daniel H. “Danny” Tietz, 85
Daniel H. “Danny” Tietz, age 85, of New Prague, Minnesota died peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Hospital in New Prague. Danny was born February 21, 1937 in New Prague, Minnesota to Adolph A. and Ethel (Scharf) Tietz. He attended New Prague...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
