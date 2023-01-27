ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 15 Auburn

By Christopher Hall
 6 days ago

Getting you set for Saturday's SEC/Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and the Tigers

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Noon

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.

