Dallas, TX

Cowboys 'Best Landing Spot' for Commanders DT Daron Payne - But How Much?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bC8nm_0kSnRhio00

Daron Payne offers a chance for Dallas to "shoot its shot'' - and to also take a piece out of the Commanders as well.

FRISCO - It's a heck of an idea: The Dallas Cowboys should steal away one of the Washington Commanders' best player, thus fortifying a team weak spot in the defensive line while also weakening an NFC East rival.

And PFF, with it's "Best Landing Spots'' piece isn't the first to think of this.

What gets left off most of these lists and guesses and projections is ...

How much?

Washington did not in the 2022 offseason give Payne a new deal. Maybe they wanted to wait and see. And now we've seen, Payne both playing a like big-bodied interior guy while also racking up a career-high 11.5 sacks.

"Washington has an elite interior defender already signed to a big multi-year deal in Jonathan Allen — a deal that will look like a total steal after the pending market explosion at the position this offseason — so that will certainly soften the blow here," says Pro Football Focus , naming Payne the Commanders player they can't afford to lose. "Payne’s 48 quarterback pressures in 2022 ranked ninth among interior defenders, as he’s developed into a solid pass rusher over his first five seasons.

"At the least, Washington should place the franchise tag on Payne."

But Washington has to consider the same "at what price'' game that Dallas would have to look at. Allen will count $21.4 million against Washington's 2023 salary cap in the second year of the extension he signed in 2021. And the defensive tackle franchise tag number this year is expected to cost teams $18.9 million.

Quick math means that if the Commanders follow PFF's strategy, they'll be paying north of $40 million for its two starting defensive tackles - with both guys in the top five of the NFL in average annual value among all defensive tackles.

That creates a cap/roster imbalance in Washington.

What about Dallas' cap? Yes, yes, it's crowded as always. We've discussed the idea of a sea change in the way the Joneses manage their cap, doing more than just "draft and develop'' and "pay our own.'' We have discussed this in the form of an offensive add with someone like DeAndre Hopkins and it applies here, too.

It's a chance for Dallas to "shoot its shot'' - and to also take a piece out of the Commanders as well.

