Salt Lake City, UT

Starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game Revealed

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
 6 days ago

Starting lineups are officially out for this year's All-Star game.

Thursday evening, the NBA announced the starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19th. Reserves for the game will be announced on February 2nd. The two captains, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their roster live on the court before the start of the game.

East All-Star starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) - Captain

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

West All-Star starters

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) - Captain

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

