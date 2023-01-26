ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets Get Healthy Ahead of Matchup vs Bulls

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Charlotte is close to full strength.

It feels like the Charlotte Hornets have played shorthanded all year.

They're going to be pretty close to full strength tonight as LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) and Gordon Hayward (hamstring) are available for tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls. Terry Rozier (illness) was placed on the injury report earlier in the day, listed as "probable". He is also good to go.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) and Cody Martin (knee) are the only Hornets ruled out for tonight's game.

The Hornets and Bulls are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. inside Spectrum Center.

