Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Bulls
A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets were announced.
HORNETS
G LaMelo Ball
G Terry Rozier
F Gordon Hayward
F P.J. Washington
C Mason Plumlee
BULLS
G Zach LaVine
G Ayo Dosunmu
F DeMar DeRozan
F Patrick Williams
C Nikola Vucevic
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0