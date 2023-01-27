Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
investing.com
Oil tumbles 2% as Putin lets Russian energy companies decide pricing, exports
Investing.com -- The official stance of the Kremlin is that it will not adhere to the West’s price caps on Russian oil. In reality though, President Vladimir Putin’s administration is allowing Russian oil companies to sell however many barrels at whatever price they can get. This effectively means...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
‘I don’t want to hurt you, but it would only take a minute’: Boris Johnson claims Putin issued sinister missile threat to U.K.
The former British leader shared details of the conversation with Putin in a new documentary.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
investing.com
Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
investing.com
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead
(Reuters) - Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 1.5% in early...
investing.com
More Chinese cities post gains in new home prices - private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in more major Chinese cities extended gains in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, offering tentative signs of improving market confidence, as a flurry of property policy easing steps take effect. New home prices rose month-on-month in 12 cities, up from 10 in...
investing.com
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
investing.com
Global factory activity contracted again in January, highlighting fragile recovery
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe and Asia contracted again last month, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery, although factories in the euro zone at least may have passed the trough, surveys showed on Wednesday. The latest figures come as central bankers gear up for...
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1. Staked ETH withdrawals set to be implemented on February 1. Dubbed Zheijiang, this is part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Developers have planned March 2023 release for the Shanghai upgrade. On February 1, developers of the Ethereum protocol will launch...
investing.com
888 shares slump as CEO departs and VIP accounts in Middle East suspended
Investing.com -- Shares in 888 Holdings (LON:888) sank to their biggest intraday loss since 2010 after the gambling company closed down VIP accounts in the Middle East over compliance breaches and announced that its chief executive officer was stepping down. In a statement on Monday, the group said that best...
investing.com
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone
The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
Comments / 0