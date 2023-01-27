ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

investing.com

South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
investing.com

Oil tumbles 2% as Putin lets Russian energy companies decide pricing, exports

Investing.com -- The official stance of the Kremlin is that it will not adhere to the West’s price caps on Russian oil. In reality though, President Vladimir Putin’s administration is allowing Russian oil companies to sell however many barrels at whatever price they can get. This effectively means...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
investing.com

Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead

(Reuters) - Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 1.5% in early...
investing.com

More Chinese cities post gains in new home prices - private survey

BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in more major Chinese cities extended gains in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, offering tentative signs of improving market confidence, as a flurry of property policy easing steps take effect. New home prices rose month-on-month in 12 cities, up from 10 in...
investing.com

Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies

(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

Global factory activity contracted again in January, highlighting fragile recovery

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe and Asia contracted again last month, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery, although factories in the euro zone at least may have passed the trough, surveys showed on Wednesday. The latest figures come as central bankers gear up for...
investing.com

McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists

(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com

Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1

Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1. Staked ETH withdrawals set to be implemented on February 1. Dubbed Zheijiang, this is part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Developers have planned March 2023 release for the Shanghai upgrade. On February 1, developers of the Ethereum protocol will launch...
investing.com

888 shares slump as CEO departs and VIP accounts in Middle East suspended

Investing.com -- Shares in 888 Holdings (LON:888) sank to their biggest intraday loss since 2010 after the gambling company closed down VIP accounts in the Middle East over compliance breaches and announced that its chief executive officer was stepping down. In a statement on Monday, the group said that best...
investing.com

The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone

The Wall Street is Coming for Cryptocurrencies: Gary Cordone. According to Gary Cordone, New York organizations are coming for crypto. These companies are allegedly devoting large amounts of resources to their operations. Cordone emphasizes the importance of collaboration and networking. Gary Cordone, the CEO of the Florida Blockchain Business Association...
NEW YORK STATE

