The Center Square

Bill seeks to block federal funds for schools that 'indoctrinate with critical race theory'

(The Center Square) – A Texas congressman has introduced legislation to ban federal funding for public schools that promote theories that discriminate on the basis of race, color or national origin. "The Combatting Racist Teaching Act will prohibit federal funding from going to schools that seek to indoctrinate children with critical race theory," U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a statement. "... Parents should be in charge of their kids' education – not bureaucrats, politicians, or union bosses." ...
Washington Examiner

Liberals want you to think that Floridians are fleeing Ron DeSantis

Celebrities often threaten to leave the country if things don't go their way. Unsurprisingly, most individuals who declare they'll leave out of disgust, more often than not, don't commit to their statements. Once emotions settle down, one realization remains: Americans have it pretty good, despite our differences. The same can...
Markets Insider

Ted Cruz wants lawmakers who get the munchies to use crypto at Congressional vending machines

Senator Ted Cruz is pushing for the wider adoption of cryptocurrency, and one route may be through his fellow Capitol Hill lawmakers seeking to satisfy their sugar cravings. The Texas lawmaker this week filed a reintroduction of a resolution that would require the US government to work with contractors running vending machines and food services at the Capitol that accept cryptocurrencies for payment.
