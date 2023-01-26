Read full article on original website
Bill seeks to block federal funds for schools that 'indoctrinate with critical race theory'
(The Center Square) – A Texas congressman has introduced legislation to ban federal funding for public schools that promote theories that discriminate on the basis of race, color or national origin. "The Combatting Racist Teaching Act will prohibit federal funding from going to schools that seek to indoctrinate children with critical race theory," U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a statement. "... Parents should be in charge of their kids' education – not bureaucrats, politicians, or union bosses." ...
Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without fiscal reforms
Nearly half of the Senate Republican Conference has signed on to a letter to President Biden warning they will not vote for any bill to raise the nation’s debt limit unless it’s connected to spending cuts to address the nation’s $31 trillion debt. The letter, led by conservative Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ted…
Washington Examiner
Liberals want you to think that Floridians are fleeing Ron DeSantis
Celebrities often threaten to leave the country if things don't go their way. Unsurprisingly, most individuals who declare they'll leave out of disgust, more often than not, don't commit to their statements. Once emotions settle down, one realization remains: Americans have it pretty good, despite our differences. The same can...
Amid Issues Of Race And Equity, College Admission Tests Are Becoming A Thing Of The Past
Standardized tests aren’t that useful at measuring a student’s potential, but there are deeper issues too, involving race and equity. That's why they're becoming archaic. The post Amid Issues Of Race And Equity, College Admission Tests Are Becoming A Thing Of The Past appeared first on NewsOne.
Multiple organizations file Supreme Court briefs debating hold on Utah's abortion law
What does the Utah government say about its abortion trigger law? What do Utah organizations, doctors, legislature say that support the law?
Independent voters can be decisive in elections – but they're pretty unpredictable, not 'shadow partisans'
Pollsters, pundits and politicians all get it wrong when it comes to independent voters, who have become a crucial – and sometimes decisive – group in American politics.
Ted Cruz wants lawmakers who get the munchies to use crypto at Congressional vending machines
Senator Ted Cruz is pushing for the wider adoption of cryptocurrency, and one route may be through his fellow Capitol Hill lawmakers seeking to satisfy their sugar cravings. The Texas lawmaker this week filed a reintroduction of a resolution that would require the US government to work with contractors running vending machines and food services at the Capitol that accept cryptocurrencies for payment.
