Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Tesla to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives. A story by teslarati.com reports today that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now offering an additional $3000 discount or 3 years of free Supercharging incentives with the purchase of new vehicles. However, the automaker is requiring owners trade in an existing car to qualify.
Four major retailers including Walgreens & CVS start closing stores tomorrow – see your area is affected and the dates
BIG retailers are set to start closing stores on January 31 and consumers might be at risk of losing their favorite local store. This will include stores from some well-known chains including CVS and Walgreens. Others will include big grocery stores. Here are the planned store closures that will start...
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
Pfizer, McDonald's fall in premarket, International Paper, UPS jump
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 31st January. Please refresh for updates. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock fell 3.0% after the pharma giant forecast a sharp drop in sales and earnings this year as demand for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral drug Paxlovid slow. The company’s forecasts assume no sales of Paxlovid in China after March this year, when it loses its current government reimbursement privileges.
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand
LUNC Price Nosedives Amid Token Burning Strategy to Boost Demand. Terra Classic Community burns 210 million LUNC tokens to boost demand. Throughout the last day, the price of LUNC has ranged from $0.0001625 to $0.0001712. Indicators reveal that the market is approaching oversold territory. In an effort to reduce the...
U.S. again asks Mexico to review labor rights issues at VU Manufacturing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday asked Mexico under a regional trade pact to again investigate whether workers are being denied labor rights at an auto parts facility of American company VU Manufacturing in the border city of Piedras Negras. The two countries in September announced that they had...
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Alameda Research Sues Voyager Digital, Seeks to Recover $446 Million in Crypto Paid to the Lender
Alameda Research, the sister company of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has filed a lawsuit against bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital to reclaim $446 million in loan repayments. Alameda Research Sues Voyager for $446 Million. In a court filing dated January 30th, Alameda Research is looking to retrieve up to...
Business groups want more time to consider FTC's noncompete rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has indicated that it would oppose a broad rule banning most noncompete agreements for employees, asked the Federal Trade Commission Tuesday to extend the comment period for the rule. In a letter to the FTC signed by the Chamber and some...
North Korean Hackers Attempt to Launder Additional $27 Million from Harmony Bridge Hack
North Korean Hackers Attempt to Launder Additional $27 Million from Harmony Bridge Hack. North Korean hackers responsible for the Harmony Bridge attack have attempted to launder $27 million in Ethereum (ETH), just days after the FBI confirmed that two groups of North Korean government hackers were behind the exploit. North...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
Nike sues Lululemon, says footwear infringes patents
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) sued Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Inc on Monday, saying that at least four of the Canadian athletic apparel company's footwear products infringe its patents. Nike in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court said it has suffered economic harm and irreparable injury from Lululemon's...
New York Gasoline Shortage Brews on Fallout From EU’s Russia Ban
(Bloomberg) -- New York and much of the East Coast are at risk of a gasoline shortage this summer as the European Union’s ban of Russian fuel threatens to choke off the backup supplies the US relies on during peak driving season. Seasonal gasoline stockpiles already are at the...
Indonesia finds local trader forged ingredient label in probe of cough syrup deaths
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police said on Monday a local trader of industrial-grade chemicals sold them as pharmaceutical-grade, leading to their use in medicated syrups that authorities suspect may have caused deaths of more than 200 children across the country. Authorities have said two ingredients, ethylene glycol (EG) and diethyelene...
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges
How to Store Your Crypto – 6 Alternatives to Cryptocurrency Exchanges. Users are leaving centralized exchanges as increased scrutiny highlights issues with reserves. Secure ways of storing crypto include self-custodial wallets and regulated crypto custodians. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and different users will have different needs in custody.
Wealthy Russian undertook $90 million hack-and-trade scheme, U.S. says at trial
BOSTON (Reuters) -A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin made tens of millions of dollars trading on secret financial information obtained by hackers about multiple companies before it was public, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday at the start of his trial. Vladislav Klyushin, 42, and his associates made...
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
