Lassen County News

Hot water valve accident injures three at High Desert State Prison

A civilian employee and two inmates at High Desert State Prison were injured yesterday when a valve on a hot water pump burst. According to a statement from HDSP, the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 as the employee and two inmates were replacing a hot water pump for one of the facility dining halls.
SUSANVILLE, CA
mynews4.com

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

WCSD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion at Swope Middle School

Washoe County School District (WCSD) staff, students and families held a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Darrel C. Swope Middle School on Monday. The Swope Middle School project includes a new gym, basketball courts, a two-story classroom building, expansion of the administrative offices and entryway, a new kitchen and renovations to the older section of the building including an updated HVAC system.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New details released about Renner accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

