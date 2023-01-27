Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Hot water valve accident injures three at High Desert State Prison
A civilian employee and two inmates at High Desert State Prison were injured yesterday when a valve on a hot water pump burst. According to a statement from HDSP, the incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 as the employee and two inmates were replacing a hot water pump for one of the facility dining halls.
2news.com
Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Truck on I-580 South Near Steamboat Bridge, Police Say
Nevada State Police troopers have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a truck on I-580 south near Steamboat Hill Bridge last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County. NSP says a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup was heading south towards a...
2news.com
Winter Weather, Slick Roads Result In School Delays Around Washoe County
Some schools delays include Truckee Meadow Community College and the University of Nevada, Reno. We will add more delays and or school cancellations to this story if they are announced.
mynews4.com
Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
2news.com
RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County activated a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday. City of Reno Councilmember Naomi Duerr helped flip the switch to activate the new signal. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in...
2news.com
WCSD holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new expansion at Swope Middle School
Washoe County School District (WCSD) staff, students and families held a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Darrel C. Swope Middle School on Monday. The Swope Middle School project includes a new gym, basketball courts, a two-story classroom building, expansion of the administrative offices and entryway, a new kitchen and renovations to the older section of the building including an updated HVAC system.
nevadacurrent.com
Some Nevada households paying a fifth of their income – or more – on child care, report says
The average household in Clark County spent nearly 20% of their income on rising costs of infant and toddler child care, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor. The Women’s Bureau within the department issued a report in January that based findings from the National Database...
KOLO TV Reno
New details released about Renner accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
