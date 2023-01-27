Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
Shoppers Outraged Over Walmart's Failure to Keep Up with Technology As Walmart Refuses to Offer Apple Pay
Walmart, the retail giant, has been facing criticism from customers over its decision to not offer Apple Pay. Apple Pay is one of the most popular forms of payment in the country, allowing customers to pay with their phone by placing it near the card reader. Other stores like CVS, Target, Best Buy, and Staples all accept this form of payment, which saves time and eliminates the need for keypad interactions.
Celsius' business model different from that advertised -U.S. bankruptcy examiner
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The business model that crypto firm Celsius Network had advertised and sold to its customers was not the business it actually operated, a U.S. court-ordered examiner report released on Tuesday showed. From its inception, Celsius and its founder Alex Mashinsky, who is currently facing fraud allegations in...
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls
Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
Fed officials see lots of room to shed bonds from balance sheet
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials believe their effort to shrink the U.S. central bank's bond holdings is far from done, pushing back against some economists' idea that dwindling financial sector liquidity would bring the drawdown to a close in coming months. Instead, Fed officials reckon there remains a...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
Elliott takes massive Salesforce stake: Hedge funds and C-suites weekly
Investing.com -- Salesforce shares climbed on news that activist hedge fund Elliott Management bought a stake in the company. And here is your full weekly roundup of the biggest news out of hedge funds and company top brass, all first covered on InvestingPro. Elliott Management takes a multibillion-dollar stake in...
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
UniCredit hikes payout goal by 40% after record profit
MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit on Tuesday pledged to return 5.25 billion euros ($5.69 billion) to investors from its 2022 results after posting a record quarterly profit as CEO Andrea Orcel works to meet his ambitious payout plans. Orcel, who has focused UniCredit on capital light businesses to maximise returns since taking...
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
Binance Partners with Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil
Binance Partners with Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Card in Brazil. Binance announced the launch of the new prepaid card in Brazil. The exchange launches the card, partnering with the payment processing corporation Mastercard. Inc. The main focus of the launch is to broaden the connection between traditional finance and crypto.
German Retail Sales Send EUR/USD Below Support
Stocks came down in the last few session, as speculators don't want to play any breakout game ahead of an important FOMC rate decision tomorrow. We have seen some interesting reversals lower across the board; even gold and crude oil are trading south, which means that risk-off is happening, which supports USD. Plus, German Retail sales came out -5.2% vs. -0.1% expectations. so EUR/USD is coming aggressively lower, which puts more fuel on dollar longs.
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON (Reuters) -More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat. Total insolvencies rose to 22,109 in 2022, their highest since the global financial crisis...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
Dollar Gains Ahead of Major Central Bank Decisions
Spain’s inflation accelerates for the first time in six months. Euro/dollar could slide, but outlook stays positive. Will the Fed add a hawkish flavor to a smaller hike?. The US dollar traded higher against all the other major currencies on Monday and continued to gain ground against most of them today as well.
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The data underline a shift in attitudes to gold since the 1990s...
'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS
© Reuters. 'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS Wilson. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, see the case for the U.S. equities moving lower this week on the back of the month-end rebalancing and the upcoming FOMC meeting. They seem...
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally
Technicals Suggest DOGE’s Price May Continue Its 24-Hour Rally. DOGE has broken away from the market and posted 24-hour gains. The meme coin has also strengthened against the two crypto market leaders. Technical indicators suggest that DOGE’s price will continue to rise in the next 24 hours. The...
