ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

New pick-up only grocery store opens in Norwood

By Mike Sullivan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eb5t2_0kSnObg300

New pick-up only grocery store opens in Norwood 01:50

NORWOOD - We may be looking at the future of grocery shopping. It's the brainchild of a former aerospace engineer. It's called Addie's, and it just opened in Norwood. It is a pick-up only grocery store.

"People want the convenience of ordering online, and we see that in so many other areas," said Addie's founder Jim McQuaid. "It's just tough to solve online for groceries."

McQuaid says the pandemic expedited his idea. As more stores turned to pick-up only due to COVID, consumers became used to the service.

Customers can build their order online with Addie's, and then his teams go to work putting it all together. Each item is placed is coded aisles. An algorithm in their system tells the stock person the fastest route to get all of the items.

"This operation is one that we can replicate in busy towns across the country," added McQuaid.

He says all too often online grocery delivery services charge higher prices than what you find in store. They also can have delivery charges. The lack of delivery allows Addie's to cut costs for the customer. Any items that do not meet Addie's standards will either be donated to local food banks, if they are still edible, or composted.

"Their environmental impact to me is important," said Sarah Robinson, one of Addie's first customers. "We have done some deliveries, some pick-ups, especially started during the pandemic when didn't want to go to grocery stores. As soon as we felt more comfortable going into grocery stores, I was like, 'I don't feel like I want to go back to that.' I'm looking for any time in our busy week we can cut some time here and there."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA
tourcounsel.com

Dartmouth Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Dartmouth Mall is a good place to go shopping, spend some quality time with friends, or even enjoy your favorite dish. The variety in stores is incredible, and you can mostly find offers and discounts in most of them. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Old Navy, Hot Topic,...
DARTMOUTH, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Auburn Mall | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Auburn Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Auburn, Alabama, United States, and combines traditional mall shopping with village streetscape shopping. The mall has a gross leasable area of 527,000 square feet (49,000 m2). The two main department stores, Belk and Dillard's, are supplemented by more than 50 specialty...
AUBURN, MA
CBS Boston

How to spot counterfeit car seats

BOSTON -- It may look like your standard car seat, but Barbara DiGirolamo, a Child Passenger Safety Instructor at Boston Children's Hospital, said it's a deadly accident waiting to happen.Here is an example:     "You would never really know anything is wrong with it and it was completely unsafe," the mom who purchased it told WBZ-TV. The mom, who did not want to be identified, purchased the car seat on OnBuy.com thinking she scored a great sale price. But Digirolamo said that a low price point is actually the first sign that something is wrong. "One of the...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Milton Market moves to cover second floor patio

The Planning Board has approved plans to update the second-floor patio at Milton Marketplace so it can be used during all seasons. In granting the site plan approval on Jan. 12, the board noted the value of the Milton Marketplace at 10 Bassett St. that includes the Fruit Center businesses, CVS, and those on the second floor: the Plate, the Nutshell, and the Cue.
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
nerej.com

Waldman Associates finalizes leases with two tenants at the Walpole Mall

Walpole, MA Dan Waldman of Waldman Associates said that the Walpole Mall has added Duck Donuts, a popular southern donut shop, to its tenant roster. Waldman represented the landlord and Josh Kulak of CBRE represented Duck Donuts. This will be Duck Donuts first location in the Boston area and the franchisee is expected to open additional units in the future.
WALPOLE, MA
WCVB

This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Westminster family struggles to get tree that fell on their house, car removed

WESTMINSTER -- A Westminster family was displaced after a fallen tree damaged their car and home. Huge chunks of the tree remained suspended on cable lines. It's now a week later, but the family still can't get anyone to clean it up. "I called anybody and everybody," said homeowner Stephen Harvey, "We started with the insurance companies Tuesday night when we were finally able to get service." The tree fell across Route 12. Harvey was inside with his young child and pregnant wife. They remember hearing the tree crack, and the next scary moments. "I got up, grabbed [my wife],...
WESTMINSTER, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
102K+
Followers
30K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy