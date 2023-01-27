3 Crazy Predictions for Astros in 2023

MLB Spring Training is just around the corner! There Inside the Astros brings you three crazy predictions for the Houston Astros for the 2023 MLB season.

The Houston Astros just won the 2022 World Series in six games against a very good Philadelphia Phillies squad. Any predictions that are made at this point seem plausible.

So let's *try* and get crazy here, because predicting that the Astros when another seems too easy.

Let's get to it.

1. Yordan Álvarez Unanimously Wins the American League MVP Award

This wouldn't be that crazy of a thought except there is one player named Shohei Ohtani who is also in the American League. However, Peña is going to have that good of a season in 2023 that he will outclass Ohtani to the point where any writer worth their salt will lean towards and vote for Álvarez.

Think .310/.460/.645 with 45 home runs range. Álvarez has continued to develop as a player and if his 2022 MLB season was any indication, then the sky is the limit come next season.

2. The Astros Win 110-plus Games

Last season Houston pulled off 106 wins. In 2021 it was 95, and in 2019 it was 107, a franchise record.

This season, even with the loss of starting pitcher Justin Verlander, it seems within the possibility that the Astros can smash their franchise record in wins. And in spectacular fashion by securing a historic 110 victories.

Shortstop Jeremy Peña has an entire season under his belt. Jose Altuve is showing no signs of slowing down. Álvarez is going to unanimously win the MVP. Kyle Tucker is becoming a star in his own right, and the list goes on and on.

None of that even mentions the elite rotation and bullpen that comprises the pitching staff.

It's going to be a fun season.

3. Cristian Javier Will Win the American League Cy Young

But, what about Lance McCullers Jr. or Framber Valdez you ask? At least one, or both, will wind up with a vote or two for the Cy Young race. But the real star of the rotation will be Javier who will emerge as the most prolific pitcher in the league in 2023.

Even Bryce Harper gave Javier a salute following the combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series.

"Spin rate," said Bryce Harper, citing what made Javier's fastball effective. "His 93 (mph) looks like 97. The slider's good. He's good."

His fastball has a deceptive rising motion while his slider tunnels well off the fastball. It's an elite combination and Javier is coming along very well after spending the last three seasons in the MLB.

2023 will be his true coming out party and he has all the makings of a Cy Young pitcher.

