Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?

Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?

The Chicago Cubs aren't done adding just yet. If the true intention is to contend then the bullpen will need to be addressed ahead of Opening Day. Currently, the Cubs have just one lefty in the bullpen in Brandon Hughes. That will have to change.

As such, we here at Inside the Cubs have covered how the team could be interested in available lefties Zack Britton, Andrew Chafin, and Matt Moore. All make sense on some level and would be a welcomed addition to the roster.

One name that has been consistently thrown out there as a potential fit is former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes. The right-hander was designated for assignment to make room for Adam Duvall. With a salary of $8.375 million, he should clear waivers making him free to sign with any team for league minimum. Much like first baseman Eric Hosmer, this has made many ponder the potential of Chicago pursuing Barnes.

However, Barnes, who is 32 years old, has seen a decline in his performance. In 2021, Barnes recorded 24 saves along with a 3.79 ERA and 1.116 WHIP. His 2022 MLB season was a far different story as he often struggled his way to nine saves with a 4.31 ERA and 1.437 WHIP.

While he is right-handed, his splits against lefty and righty hitters are pretty even. That being said, his drop in form and performance is concerning. While he has the name recognition and the track record, does he still have what it takes to be a reliable option for the Cubs out of the bullpen?

If the answer isn't a definitive "yes" then Chicago needs to pursue other options. Perhaps the ones stated above.

