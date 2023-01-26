ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?

By Kayla Skinner
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057T2a_0kSnOEZS00

Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?

The Chicago Cubs aren't done adding just yet. If the true intention is to contend then the bullpen will need to be addressed ahead of Opening Day. Currently, the Cubs have just one lefty in the bullpen in Brandon Hughes. That will have to change.

As such, we here at Inside the Cubs have covered how the team could be interested in available lefties Zack Britton, Andrew Chafin, and Matt Moore. All make sense on some level and would be a welcomed addition to the roster.

One name that has been consistently thrown out there as a potential fit is former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes. The right-hander was designated for assignment to make room for Adam Duvall. With a salary of $8.375 million, he should clear waivers making him free to sign with any team for league minimum. Much like first baseman Eric Hosmer, this has made many ponder the potential of Chicago pursuing Barnes.

However, Barnes, who is 32 years old, has seen a decline in his performance. In 2021, Barnes recorded 24 saves along with a 3.79 ERA and 1.116 WHIP. His 2022 MLB season was a far different story as he often struggled his way to nine saves with a 4.31 ERA and 1.437 WHIP.

While he is right-handed, his splits against lefty and righty hitters are pretty even. That being said, his drop in form and performance is concerning. While he has the name recognition and the track record, does he still have what it takes to be a reliable option for the Cubs out of the bullpen?

If the answer isn't a definitive "yes" then Chicago needs to pursue other options. Perhaps the ones stated above.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts Alex Gonzalez for trashing Braves star

Former MLB shortstop Alex Gonzalez has been at odds with Ronald Acuña Jr. over the Venezuelan Winter League but the Braves star clapped back. What started out as a wildly fun scene in the Venezuelan Winter Leagues for Atlanta Braves fans to catch star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in his native country has quickly turned sour. After a home run celebration and an incident with his family in the stands, he has decided to stop playing for the rest of the winter season.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Tomase: New Red Sox reliever owns one of the wildest MLB records

The Red Sox acquired a record-setting reliever on Monday – even if it's a record he'd rather forget. Richard Bleier arrived from the Marlins in exchange for recently DFA'd reliever Matt Barnes because he throws strikes, keeps the ball in the park, and provides another left-handed option after last week's trade of Josh Taylor to the Royals.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Trade Former All-Star To Marlins For Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever

The Boston Red Sox swung a trade Monday afternoon. Boston recently designated longtime reliever and former All-Star Matt Barnes for assignment to make room for outfielder Adam Duvall. Rather than going to waivers, the Red Sox reportedly agreed to deal Barnes to the Miami Marlins on Monday in exchange for intriguing left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
458
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy