Bruce Cassidy Gives Update on Shea Theodore

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is nearing a return.

One of the Vegas Golden Knights' longest-lasting injuries so far this season has been that of defenseman Shea Theodore.

Amidst this 0-2 start to Vegas' six-game road trip, though, fans received some promising news regarding the status of one of their original Golden Knights on Thursday.

"I don't know if he'll play tomorrow. It will be kind of a game-time [decision] now," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Thursday's team practice. "We're looking day-to-day. Yeah, I mean listen, we miss the transition on offense, power play acumen, O-zone, blue line play, all to help us create some offense, right? And he's a well-liked guy in the room. I think he's a great fit for Nabber [Brayden McNabb]. Nabber's had to play with a lot of young guys over the last two months or so. So that can impact your game as well when you're always trying to look after the young guys. So he can settle back in too and sort of knows that he's got a guy on his right side that he's very comfortable with and has been there for years. So I think it helps in different ways, not just him coming back, but it really should help Nabber as well."

Theodore said he feels "pretty close" to playing.

"I think it still depends on what the coaches and the trainers are saying, but as of right now, I feel pretty good," he said.

The defenseman been out for a month and a half due to a leg injury he suffered on Dec. 9 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"Knock on wood, I've never really spent that much time out," Theodore said. "So it's been a long time and it seemed like forever, but it's good to be back on the ice."

The Golden Knights will take on the New York Rangers on Friday as part of a back-to-back. Game time is set for 4 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. EST.

