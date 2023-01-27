ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
People

Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call

Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

Fox News

951K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy