Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady says 49ers’ quarterback injuries left San Francisco with ‘no chance to compete’ in NFC title game
Tom Brady said Monday the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback woes in the NFC championship game left them "no chance to compete" against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes' father says son 'wholeheartedly thought' Bears would draft him
Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said his son believed that he would be a Chicago Bear back in 2017 on draft night.
Bengals' Germaine Pratt explains outburst over Joseph Ossai's late hit: 'I know what type of teammate I am'
Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt credited his outburst directed at Joseph Ossai to his "raw" emotions in the heat of the moment after a late hit in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring
Ozzy Osbourne was seen using a cane while entering a medical center in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he announced he's retiring from touring.
Tyre Nichols' family dismisses rumor in Memphis man's beating death after police stop
A rumored relationship between Tyre Nichols and the wife or girlfriend of one of the five Memphis cops accused of his murder is not true, his stepfather said.
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
Madison Brooks' family 'blown away' by claims LSU student 'would not have complained' about alleged rape
The attorney for grieving mother of LSU student Madison Brooks has said he is "blown away" by claims made by one of the suspect’s lawyers that she "would not have complained at all."
Transgender Instagram model allegedly murdered dad, stabbed sister after 'argument over a laptop': prosecutors
Nikki Secondino, a 22-year-old transgender Instagram model, was indicted in Brooklyn for allegedly bludgeoning and stabbing her father to death, while nearly also killing her sister.
Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death
Three Memphis, Tennessee fire department members were terminated on Monday for failing to give Tyre Nichols an adequate assessment.
San Francisco pizza shop fires employee who told police officers they 'were not welcome'
A San Francisco pizza shop fired an employee who allegedly told police officers they weren't welcome in the restaurant.
Yardbarker
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Trump says public education taken over by ‘pink-haired communists,’ plans to give power back to parents
Former President Trump’s education plan warns that the "major problem" is "pink-haired communists teaching our kids'" and vowed to restore power back to parents.
'Black alien' who mutilated his body says restaurants refuse to serve him
The 'black alien,' who mutilated his body with voluntary surgeries to become less Earthly, says restaurants refuse to serve him over his extreme physique.
White House accused of 'exploiting' Tyre Nichols' death: Biden 'doesn't give a damn about the Black community'
Retired Dallas police officer calls out Biden administration's treatment of law enforcement as the left pushes police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
Teenager playing hide-and-seek found days later inside shipping container in another country
A 15-year-old Bangladesh boy accidentally locked himself inside a shipping container while playing hide-and-seek. He was found six days later in another country.
Florida mother found dead in street near SUV with her sleeping child inside ID’d, family says she was pregnant
Alana Sims, 22, was identified by her family as the woman who was found dead in a residential street in Tampa, Florida, near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping inside.
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
Nancy Grace says Murdaugh trial's 'two shooters' theory a 'bomb,' but 'don't fall for it'
Fox Nation host and former Georgia prosecutor Nancy Grace analyzed the state of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial going on in the South Carolina Low Country.
Fox News
951K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0