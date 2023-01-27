Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
My family of 4 spent $112 at Disney World's Via Napoli Italian restaurant, and the $38 pizza was totally worth it
Located in the Italy Pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase, Via Napoli is a family-friendly à-la-carte eatery that serves pizza, pasta, and appetizers.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid
While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
disneyfanatic.com
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
disneyfoodblog.com
What Disney DIDN’T Tell You About Their New Dining Deal
Lots of DFB readers are excited about the new dining deal at Disney World!. Thanks to Disney’s new Dining Card Promo, you can get what is essentially a gift card that you can only use at select Disney World restaurants. If you’re staying at a Disney hotel, you might be eligible to receive one!
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Of all the resorts at Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is one of the most unique!. How often do you get to say you woke up to the view of a savanna full of African animals? The theming of this resort is unlike any other and it completely immerses you — you almost forget you’re in Central Florida! But what about when it comes to the food? Deciding where to eat can already be a stressful task, especially when there are a lot of restaurants at hotels like Animal Kingdom Lodge. That’s why we’ve put together a complete guide to eating at this resort!
I stayed in a 187-square-foot tiny home near Disneyland for $92 a night, and I'd totally do it again
On my latest trip to the California theme parks, I couldn't find an affordable hotel, so I opted to book a surprisingly spacious Airbnb nearby.
addictedtovacation.com
The Only 7-Day Caribbean Cruise Packing List You Need
Are you going on a Caribbean cruise, and you are wondering what to pack? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the packing list for a 7-day Caribbean cruise. A Caribbean vacation on a cruise ship offers an opportunity to explore several islands, walk on beautiful sandy beaches, and interact with different cultures. You also get an opportunity to savor great Caribbean cuisines, explore different cities and participate in various fun activities. And most importantly, you will relax and unwind away from your busy schedule.
Disney World Spent Millions On An Epcot Fireworks Display, And 4 Other Cases Of Attractions Going Spectacularly Wrong
Sometimes Disney World attractions stand the test of time, sometimes not.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: A Confusing Treat and Resort EXCLUSIVE Merch!
There is constantly news coming out of the Disney World parks, but the hotels are hopping, too!. Right now, it is refurbishment season so many of the pools are closed at hotels, movie nights are showing unexpected films, and we even tried a new treat this week. There is so much to do at Disney World’s hotels, which is why we’re showing you the latest updates on construction, food, and merchandise!
WDW News Today
Save Up to $700 on Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Stays Before or After Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Reservations
Guests can save up to $700 on a 2-night stay at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels when they book a select Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage from February 5 through October 2, 2023. The savings are valid for resort hotel stays immediately before or after your voyage. Save $350...
disneyfanatic.com
Walls Bulge as Water Leaks Into Deluxe Disney World Resort
When you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many amazing experiences that await you. From enjoying the dozens of fun attractions at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, to dining on some of the most delicious food you will ever eat, and staying at hotels that transport you to another world, Disney World vacations are always memorable experiences.
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
disneybymark.com
The Full Guide to Dining at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is one of my favorite places at Walt Disney World due to its proximity to EPCOT. It’s only a hop, skip and jump from World Showcase, and the area surrounding Crescent Lake is filled with dining options. Disney is currently working on adding new locations filled with delicious menu items to the site making this a great spot for theme park breaks.
Comments / 0