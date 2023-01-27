ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

McAllen ISD’s child nutrition program receives national recognition

Making sure no child goes hungry is the goal of the director for the McAllen Independent School District’s child nutritional program. And now, the model Alexandra Molina has used in the district will be used as a teaching tool for school districts across the country. “Nationwide, about one and...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools

Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday. Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
KRGV

Outreach program bringing those in need to Brownsville shelter

The Good Neighbor Settlement House is working overtime to help bring people in need of a warm place to stay during the cold weather. Members of the organization's Street Outreach Program are driving around Brownsville, hoping to convince anyone they see living on the streets to go to their facility.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Pioneer High School student charged after bringing air gun to school, police say

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A student with the Sharyland Independent School District is in custody Tuesday after bringing an air gun to campus that prompted a school lockdown, police say. Sharyland Pioneer High School was placed on lockdown after campus officials were told a student brought...
KRGV

Shooting hospitalizes 15-year-old teen, Harlingen police investigating

A 15-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen victim who had been shot, according to a news release. The teen was transported to a local hospital...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free

Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says

Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
KRGV

Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a fetus was found at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a news release. Police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue after an unidentified tenant discovered the fetus next to a drainage pipe. The tenant reported having water backflow...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

McAllen twin runaways found, police say

The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

McAllen police investigating child's death

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a child’s death that was reported Monday morning, according to a news release from the department. Police were dispatched to a home near Hackberry Avenue and 23rd Street at around 6 a.m., according to police spokesman Joel A. Morales. Details on the infant,...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Major improvements coming to Cameron County park

People in Laguna Vista should see some major improvements coming to one of their parks soon. A new splash pad, trail, and even a new playground will soon go up at Cameron County’s Bejarano McFarland Memorial Park. All thanks to a $750,000 grant from the state. County officials say...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police still searching for missing man

The Brownsville Police Department continues searching for 68-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen nearly three weeks ago. Garcia was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 along Lindale Drive in Brownsville. Police said since his disappearance, they have not received any information about his possible whereabouts. Those with any...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters open for cold weather

Temperatures are expected to drop even more and so far, no warming centers have been announced. But there are shelters that are always open and offering services to those in need. The Salvation Army is located on 23rd Street and Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. I.D.s required. The Loaves and Fishes...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Edinburg CISD mariachi group featured in new documentary

The Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro was featured in a new documentary called “Going Varsity in Mariachi” at the Sundance Film Festival. "It's just very deep to me,” Edinburg North Mariachi Oro violinist and male vocalist Guadalupe Lopez said. “I love the lyrics they talk to me, they're just poems, and they mean so much to you."
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Pharr interchange construction impacting businesses

The construction at the Pharr interchange has been going on for a long time, and now some businesses in the area say they are being negatively impacted. "It's going to look really nice once it's done, unfortunately we're the ones that take the hit,” owner of The Shack Louie Palacios said.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Pharr police investigating fatal one vehicle crash

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. The crash happened near Sugar Road and Ferguson Avenue when an unidentified driver in his 60s "possibly experienced some type of medical emergency" and lost control of the truck and crashed off the road, a city spokesperson said.
PHARR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy