KRGV
McAllen ISD’s child nutrition program receives national recognition
Making sure no child goes hungry is the goal of the director for the McAllen Independent School District’s child nutritional program. And now, the model Alexandra Molina has used in the district will be used as a teaching tool for school districts across the country. “Nationwide, about one and...
KRGV
Santa Rosa ISD enhancing security measures after former student killed in shooting
The small town of Santa Rosa remains on edge after a teen was shot last week, and a suspect has yet to be named. The victim, a former 16-year-old student at the Santa Rosa Independent School District, died in the shooting. According to school district leaders, the killing has sent...
KRGV
Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools
Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday. Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
KRGV
Outreach program bringing those in need to Brownsville shelter
The Good Neighbor Settlement House is working overtime to help bring people in need of a warm place to stay during the cold weather. Members of the organization's Street Outreach Program are driving around Brownsville, hoping to convince anyone they see living on the streets to go to their facility.
KRGV
Pioneer High School student charged after bringing air gun to school, police say
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A student with the Sharyland Independent School District is in custody Tuesday after bringing an air gun to campus that prompted a school lockdown, police say. Sharyland Pioneer High School was placed on lockdown after campus officials were told a student brought...
KRGV
Shooting hospitalizes 15-year-old teen, Harlingen police investigating
A 15-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen victim who had been shot, according to a news release. The teen was transported to a local hospital...
KRGV
Address plaques available to Pharr residents for free
Officials in Pharr are working to help first responders reach residents by making address plaques available for free. The city is offering the free plaques to the elderly and people with disabilities. The program began last year and seven homes already received their plaques on Monday. City workers even helped out with some yard work.
KRGV
Harlingen police arrest two suspects in connection with shooting of teen
The Harlingen Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 16-year-old male, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched to 4205 Wilson Road Tuesday at 2 a.m. where they found the teen with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release. The suspect...
KRGV
Two Edinburg CISD employees on administrative leave, accused of 'wrongdoings', district says
Two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employees are now on administrative leave as the district investigates alleged wrongdoings. District administrators say the director of personnel and the director of payroll are on administrative leave. In a statement, Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas stated, “the district will not comment on the...
KRGV
Made in the 956 Update: Valley dance team hosting send-off performance, heading to national competition
Last June on "Made in the 956," our Trey Serna introduced you to the Brownsville Ballroom Elite Team from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios. For more Made in the 956 stories, click here. They're called "The Texas Heat," and they dance through a program called "Dancing Thru Life." The team's...
KRGV
Mission police investigating fetus found next to drainage pipe
The Mission Police Department is investigating after a fetus was found at an apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to a news release. Police responded to the 400 block of San Antonio Avenue after an unidentified tenant discovered the fetus next to a drainage pipe. The tenant reported having water backflow...
KRGV
McAllen twin runaways found, police say
The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
KRGV
McAllen police investigating child's death
The McAllen Police Department is investigating a child’s death that was reported Monday morning, according to a news release from the department. Police were dispatched to a home near Hackberry Avenue and 23rd Street at around 6 a.m., according to police spokesman Joel A. Morales. Details on the infant,...
KRGV
Major improvements coming to Cameron County park
People in Laguna Vista should see some major improvements coming to one of their parks soon. A new splash pad, trail, and even a new playground will soon go up at Cameron County’s Bejarano McFarland Memorial Park. All thanks to a $750,000 grant from the state. County officials say...
KRGV
Brownsville police still searching for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department continues searching for 68-year-old Juan Antonio Garcia, who was last seen nearly three weeks ago. Garcia was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 along Lindale Drive in Brownsville. Police said since his disappearance, they have not received any information about his possible whereabouts. Those with any...
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters open for cold weather
Temperatures are expected to drop even more and so far, no warming centers have been announced. But there are shelters that are always open and offering services to those in need. The Salvation Army is located on 23rd Street and Pecan Boulevard in McAllen. I.D.s required. The Loaves and Fishes...
KRGV
‘We are overpopulated,’ feds bring horses to Mercedes as herd multiples out West
Out West, the population of wild horses is outcompeting native wildlife and straining local habitats. For that reason, the Bureau of Land Management returned to Mercedes this year for its annual wild horse and burro adoption effort. Program manager Pat Williams says the Bureau aims for a target population of...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD mariachi group featured in new documentary
The Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro was featured in a new documentary called “Going Varsity in Mariachi” at the Sundance Film Festival. "It's just very deep to me,” Edinburg North Mariachi Oro violinist and male vocalist Guadalupe Lopez said. “I love the lyrics they talk to me, they're just poems, and they mean so much to you."
KRGV
Pharr interchange construction impacting businesses
The construction at the Pharr interchange has been going on for a long time, and now some businesses in the area say they are being negatively impacted. "It's going to look really nice once it's done, unfortunately we're the ones that take the hit,” owner of The Shack Louie Palacios said.
KRGV
Pharr police investigating fatal one vehicle crash
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. The crash happened near Sugar Road and Ferguson Avenue when an unidentified driver in his 60s "possibly experienced some type of medical emergency" and lost control of the truck and crashed off the road, a city spokesperson said.
