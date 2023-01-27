The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have announced a joint commitment to what they call a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday. That was the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. A person with knowledge of the decision said the team was not planning to exercise that option. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the decision. The lease is set to expire at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can keep negotiating.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO