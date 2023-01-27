Read full article on original website
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
AARP Oregon donates $10,000 to assist Southern Oregon fire recovery effortsEdy ZooPhoenix, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
abc17news.com
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before cornered
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself, police said Wednesday. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36,...
abc17news.com
Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney said Wednesday that psychiatrists found his client was unable to understand criminal charges against him including terrorism, arson, destruction of property and escape. The judge ordered the 34-year-old Mesmarian to undergo further evaluation in custody at a state psychiatric facility. Mesmarian is accused of ramming a car into a sprawling solar array and setting it afire early Jan. 4 in the desert northeast of Las Vegas. A casino company official said hotel guests and gamblers saw no effect.
abc17news.com
Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. A state Senate committee will hold a hearing Feb. 13 in Trenton to discuss the bill, but does not plan to vote on it that day. It would close a loophole in New Jersey’s 2006 indoor smoking law that exempts casinos. Currently, smoking is allowed on up to 25% of the casino floor. Many casino workers have been pushing for years for a total ban on casino smoking. But the casinos fear a total smoking ban would cost the industry revenue and jobs.
abc17news.com
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force is telling North Dakota leaders it believes a Chinese company’s plan to build a wet corn milling plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base poses a national security threat. The Fufeng Group’s proposed $700 million project had been touted as an economic boon. Now opponents say the location 12 miles from the Air Force base creates the potential for espionage. The military isn’t specifying what kind of security threat it’s worried about, but Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says he’ll ask the City Council to deny building permits for the project and to refuse to connect it to public infrastructure. Fufeng officials are declining to comment.
abc17news.com
No lease extension, but O’s and governor tout partnership
The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have announced a joint commitment to what they call a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday. That was the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. A person with knowledge of the decision said the team was not planning to exercise that option. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the decision. The lease is set to expire at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can keep negotiating.
abc17news.com
Tracking frigid wind chills by tomorrow morning
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chills in the low single digits. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Patchy sleet is possible through this evening along I-44, but the wort of...
