Read full article on original website
Related
missouribusinessalert.com
Former secretary in Ralls County sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2 million
A secretary was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for embezzling $1.2 million from a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, was also ordered to repay the money she stole from the...
abc17news.com
Man convicted in Ben Renick murder claims key witness testimony hearsay
ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The man convicted of helping kill a prominent snake breeder in Montgomery County is asking for a new trial. Attorneys for Michael Humphrey filed his appeal on Jan. 26 in the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals. The appeal says Judge Jason Lamb should not have allowed a key witness to testify about what a co-defendant in the murder case of Ben Renick told him about who did it.
abc17news.com
One arrested, one shot near Cosmo Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at a trailer park near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they arrested...
abc17news.com
Brown’s near perfect shooting effort sends Missouri past LSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 26 points shooting 10 for 11 and Noah Carter scored 14 points and Missouri won its third straight beating LSU 87-77. Brown tied his career high with 10-made shots accomplishing the feat twice before. KJ Williams and Derek Fountain each posted double-doubles for LSU. They each had 11 rebounds while Williams scored 15 points and Fountain 11.
abc17news.com
Mizzou women’s basketball looks to start fresh in new month
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team has suffered six straight SEC losses to end January, but a new opportunity for a fresh start starts Thursday as the Tigers get set to host Vanderbilt. Head coach Robin Pingeton said after the last loss against Kentucky that her team needs...
Comments / 0