LeBron James Re-Takes The Throne In NBA 2K23 With NBA-Best 98 Rating

LeBron is once again the top athlete in NBA 2k23.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If you had any doubts about what LeBron James is doing in Los Angeles right now, a quick look at the latest NBA 2K ratings would put those to bed once and for all.

At almost 40 years old, nobody was expecting LeBron James to be one of the league's top five players this season, but he continues to shock the world with his performances this year.

Impressed by his recent play, NBA 2K decided to finally give the King his props by raising his rating in the game to a whipping 98 points, which currently marks as the highest in the game, even over Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

LeBron started the season with a 96 rating, which many believed was way too high. It also marked the 18th straight 2K game in which he was rated at least 94 or higher . No other player in NBA history has been able to replicate this run, and it's been amazing to witness.

The fact that he's up to a 98 now, after all these years, really puts his longevity into perspective and is a reminder to us all not to take his career for granted.

LeBron's Longevity Is Unprecedented In The NBA

Besides Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, nobody else has been able to produce these kinds of numbers at such an advanced age. Averaging 29.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 50.7% shooting, LeBron is having one of his finest seasons yet, and it's almost hard to believe how good he's been .

“He just averaged 30 last year," said Kendrick Perkins. "Bro, I’m in my second, like, career. We are the same age. He is still playing. Do you realize, 7, 8 years, we’re both going to be eligible for our pension.”

The Lakers lean on LeBron way more than they should at this stage of his career, but there is hope that the return of Anthony Davis (and the acquisition of Rui Hachimura) will help lighten his load and bring the Lakers back to the postseason.

So far, the odds aren't in their favor. The West is deep, and the Lakers' roster isn't quite as strong as some of the Western elites. But with James turning back the clock and playing like an MVP again, anything is possible for the Lakeshow, and only a fool would count them out completely.

