ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Bear Lake, MN

Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sr1WR_0kSnKkTk00

Fishing house explodes in Birchwood Village 00:20

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.

Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIgyY_0kSnKkTk00
White Bear Lake Fire Department

Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Fund set up for White Bear Lake officer shot in the line of duty

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- A fund has been set up to support the White Bear Lake police officer shot while trying to make an arrest last week.Members of the Front Line Foundation say Officer Ryan Sheak remains in intensive care. He was shot in the stomach, pelvis and leg. It happened inside an apartment on Jan. 24.Police were trying to arrest a 33-year-old man who is now charged with attempted murder of a police officer.The Front Line Foundation set up the fund to help Officer Sheak. To donate, click here and write "Ryan Sheak" in the comments when making your donation.The six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake police force is also a member of the Front Line board.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced in arson that damaged Brooklyn Park Salvation Army

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been sentenced for setting a Salvation Army in Brooklyn Park on fire last year, destroying winter coats meant for those in need.Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged in November with arson, burglary, and damage to property after security video showed him piling a chair and coats onto a pew in the chapel before setting them on fire. Heinrich pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, but pleaded not guilty to the other charges.Charges state that Heinrich caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the church property.On Monday, Heinrich was sentenced to 90 days in the Hennepin County workhouse and three years of probation. However, the judge says he doesn't need to report to the workhouse because he's already served enough time with good behavior to fulfill that part of the sentence.Heinrich's probation conditions include mental health treatment, a job training requirement and he cannot have firearms, alcohol or drugs. Minneapolis native and NBA player Chet Holmgren donated nearly 200 coats to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army to replace those damaged in the fire.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

Fat tire biking is booming in popularity. We gave it a try.

As part of our new series, Winter Play, we're turning the winter doldrums on its head in a celebration of all things snow and cold. We sent our reporters out around the state to revel in the weather that makes living in Minnesota so unique. And the first story in that series comes from Kirsti Marohn, who's based out of our Collegeville, Minn. bureau. She talked with host Cathy Wurzer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man escapes house fire through second-story window in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was forced to flee his house through a second-story window due to a fire, according to the Stillwater Fire Department (SFD). The SFD says the man and his wife were both forced to flee the home after a fire started near their dryer in the laundry room.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old student killed, 14-year-old injured by hit-and-run driver

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured by a hit-and-run driver, who struck the two late last week.The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington.Police say that officers were notified that two people had been struck by a vehicle at that location. Both of them were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The boy, identified as Donald Earl Gayton Jr., had critical injuries. On Sunday, authorities were notified that he had died due to his injuries.The other victim was 14-year-old Tamya Lynn Gayton. Her injuries...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

What to check now in order to keep your car running during this cold snap

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Auto body shops will be busy during this week's brutally cold temperatures. Bobby and Steve's Auto World in Eden Prairie said mechanics normally change out 30 dead car batteries in a given week during the winter months, but this past weekend they changed out 25 dead batteries in a day and a half. Gary DeRusha, with Bobby and Steve's, said Minnesota's summer months are what affects the car battery, but in the winter months is when drivers feel the symptoms of a weak battery. DeRusha also said while washing your car, particularly the underbody is important...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire near Vermillion

VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.This is a developing story, check back for more information.
VERMILLION, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Doable but kind of a pain": Neighbors navigate one-sided parking in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – To improve accessibility on the narrow streets of Minneapolis, the city implemented new winter parking restrictions that took effect on Jan. 26. Within a few days it was apparent that not all drivers were complying with the changes.Some drivers told WCCO they were not aware of the change, while others said they were confused with the rules in their neighborhood."I just thought I was lucky and found a spot!" Mandi Lancette said.Lancette lives in Eagan and came to Minneapolis for dinner Sunday night. She said she wasn't aware about the parking rules."We're going to go move the car....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Officer shot while serving arrest warrant in White Bear Lake identified

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The officer who was shot while trying to execute a search warrant in White Bear Lake has been identified as Ryan Sheak.Sheak, a six-year veteran of the White Bear Lake Police Department, was shot three times on Tuesday night. Thirty-three  year-old Daniel Holmgren Jr. faces multiple charges - including first-degree attempted murder - for allegedly shooting Sheak.Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge, and officers were serving a warrant at the Lakewood Hills Apartments around 10 p.m. Charging documents said a family member let four officers into the home, who all announced their presence and spoke to Holmgren through a bedroom door.Holmgren, however, fired a gun multiple times, striking Sheak in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, the documents state. Sheak was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is in stable condition as of Friday, White Bear Lake police say.Sheak has served as a DARE officer, training officer, and also serves as a crisis negotiator with the Ramsey County SWAT Team.Holmgren is being held at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Community seeks to buy land to keep Maplewood garden for immigrants going

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A community garden in Maplewood is trying to buy the land that they currently lease, to ensure they don't lose it. Under drifts of snow Rice Street Gardens lays dormant."We've been looking for this kind of garden for a long time," said Htee Doh, an immigrant from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. "I really like it."Waiting to come alive with the spring, the garden serves 260 families and over 1,000 people."I came from Africa from a background of farming," said Abraham Watson. "So it is just something in me that everywhere I go I must plant something."On...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tips for keeping warm outside during the cold snap

MINNEAPOLIS - With sub-zero temperatures in the forecast for much of this week, it's important to dress warmly if you absolutely have to head outside, but it goes beyond just having a jacket and hat. The key to keeping warm is dressing in layers with fabrics that are loose but can still maintain warmth while circulating airflow. Experts recommend in general to dress in three layers: Base layer - This is the layer closest to your body. Good options include a soft merino wool, long underwear and spandexMid-layer - This is the layer that goes on top of the base layer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy