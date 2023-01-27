ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

5 Twin Cities chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYQnc_0kSnKbXD00

5 Twin Cities chefs named James Beard semifinalists 00:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five Twin Cities chefs are in the semifinals for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Shawn McKenzie from Cafe Ceres is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Four others are up for the Best Chef Midwest:

  • Ann Ahmed from Khaluna
  • Christina Nguyen from Hai Hai
  • Karyn Tomlinson from Myriel
  • Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen

The final nominees will be announced in March, with the winners announced in June.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Bryan Adams bringing "So Happy It Hurts" tour to Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced that he's bringing his "So Happy It Hurts" tour to the Twin Cities this summer.The musician, who scored a blockbuster hit single in the early '90s with the Oscar-nominated song "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," will kick off the tour in June, and perform at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Monday, July 3."So Happy It Hurts" is the name of his 15th studio album, which was released last spring.Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, best known for "I Love Rock 'n Roll," will join Adams on the tour.Tickets will go on sale for the tour, which spans more than two dozen stops, on Friday, Feb. 3 at noon.Click here for more information
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul offering residents free lead pipe replacement

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new program aims to help Twin Cities families get the lead out of their homes for free. More than one in four homes in St. Paul - 27% - still has a lead water service line, meaning the toxic metal can get in the drinking water.Stan Lukas has owned his home in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood since 1985. It was built in 1890 with lead pipes."Back then it wasn't that big of a deal. I guess we just weren't aware of the dangers of it," Lukas said.Lead pipes were common in St. Paul homes until around...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner

ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process.   The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Travis Smith creates sleeping mats made from plastic bags for unhoused Minnesotans

ST. JAMES, Minn. – In a project to help unhoused Minnesotans, a St. James man is creating sleeping mats made from cut-up plastic bags.Travis Smith weaves the bags together into tightly woven, lightweight mats after his mother, Marge, cuts them into strips and ties them together.Each mat is made of 900 bags, gathered from stores and friends and family all over Minnesota."I don't think we'll ever run out of bags," Marge Smith said.Smith is now working on his 55th mat."He finished one yesterday. He starts another one today," Marge Smith said. "He doesn't break. He just keeps going."  Smith donates...
SAINT JAMES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite Valentine's Day candy is ...

February is here, so you may be shopping for Valentine's Day.If you're planning to buy candy, the Candy Store is out with its most popular Valentine's candy by state.Here in Minnesota, the heart-shaped box of chocolates is tops. In Wisconsin, conversation hearts are number one, as they are in Illinois, as well.The standby Hershey's kisses are ranked first in South Dakota, whereas Iowa and North Dakota both opted for red and pink M&M's.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Wisconsin ranked among states where you're most likely to marry a local

MINNEAPOLIS -- Did you find your spouse close to home? If you live in Minnesota, odds are pretty good that you did, or will.Newly-compiled data shows Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the states where you're most likely to marry a local.According to a report in the Washington Post, Wisconsin and Minnesota are both in the top 10 states with spouses that were born in the same state. Wisconsin ranked third, and Minnesota ranked sixth. Furthermore, other Midwestern or Great Lakes states also factored into the top 10 -- Ohio was fifth, and Michigan ranked at the very top of the list.Iowa and Illinois were comparatively down on the list, but still in the top half at 15th and 17th, respectively.Not terribly surprisingly, Nevada (home of Las Vegas) is where you're most likely to marry someone from a different state than yours, closely followed by Washington D.C. and Alaska.The list was generated from data compiled from 2017 through 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Bias Inside Us" exhibit aims to help people understand science, psychology behind implicit bias

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Understanding implicit bias and the science and psychology behind it. That is the goal of a Minnesota-born exhibit."We all live with bias. We all have bias," said Laura Zelle, Guest Project Manager of "The Bias Inside Us" & SITES.It doesn't make us terrible people. But we do have some responsibility to understand our biases and the biases of others and how those biases might lead to action."A small group of people here started a non-profit called 'Tolerance in Motion.' We really started to think about how we could break down stereotypes and barriers among people and take...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

The growing partnership between the citizen soldiers of Minnesota, Norway

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota and Norway are bound together by shared heritage and climate. We also share a legacy of hosting the longest-running troop exchange in the history of the United States Department of Defense.Last fall, Norwegian troops were in Minnesota at Camp Ripley to train with the Minnesota National Guard."The most important part is bonding with Minnesota National Guard, get new acquaintances, new friends, and a way to see how Minnesota National Guard does their training compared to ours," said Maj. Kim Horgoien with the Norway Home Guard.Norwegian Home Guard members learned everything from field medical training, to individual soldier skills,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul homeowners getting slapped with big fines for snow-covered sidewalks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Homeowners in St. Paul are responsible for clearing their own sidewalks. But for some people, that's impossible."I thought I was keeping up enough with it, that it wasn't a problem," said Timothy Banks, who lives in the Frogtown neighborhood.He was able to clear a path along his sidewalk, but the ground is still frozen and snow packed."I actually left a little bit of the snow, this last minimal snow we had, on top of the ice just because it provides some grip," said Banks.Banks is limited on how much he can shovel because of chronic back...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CROWN Act signed into Minnesota law, targeting hair-based discrimination

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State law now protects Minnesotans from discrimination based on their hair.Gov. Tim Walz announced he signed the CROWN Act Wednesday, which is aimed at making sure Black Minnesotans can wear their hair naturally without fear they will be considered "unprofessional" or faced with other forms of discrimination.The DFL-led Minnesota Senate approved the bill last week by a vote of 45-19. The House first passed it in 2020, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate. The House passed it again last year.At least 14 other states have passed similar laws. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nikki Haley to announce 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15

Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor, is expected to officially announce her 2024 presidential run on Feb. 15 in Charleston, according to two South Carolina Republicans familiar with her plans.Haley would become the first Republican candidate to join former President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. Haley's last hint at a 2024 run came earlier this month during a Fox News interview, in which she called for "generational change" when looking at the future of the country. "I don't think you need to be 80-years-old to go be a leader in D.C.," the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Massive, game-changing iron air battery farm coming to Minnesota

BECKER, Minn. -- Xcel Energy will soon add iron air batteries to its growing portfolio of renewable energy initiatives after inking a new deal with the Massachusetts-based Form Energy.The batteries are part of a 10 megawatt system designed to store energy for up to 100 hours, an exponentially higher number than the capacity of lithium-ion batteries."We're on track to reduce our electric system carbon emissions 80% by 2030 and to deliver carbon-free electricity by 2050," Xcel Chairman and CEO Bob Frenzel said. "As we build more renewable energy into our systems, our partnership with Form Energy opens the door to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota fall more than 20% since 2005, MPCA reports

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the first time, Minnesota is reportedly on track to meet its climate goals set for 2025. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced that the state's greenhouse gas emissions fell 23% between 2005 and 2020. It's part of a report submitted to the Minnesota Legislature by the MPCA and the Minnesota Department of Commerce. RELATED: Minnesota upholds 'Clean Car Rule' tied to California emission standardsAccording to the MPCA, the largest dip in greenhouse gas emissions was in electricity generation, citing a transition away from coal toward renewable energy. The MPCA says if the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sports Betting Bill Heads To Minnesota Senate Floor For Vote

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After previous attempts failed, Minnesota lawmakers are once again taking a look at legalizing sports betting.Minnesota State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) on Tuesday announced plans to introduce the Minnesota Sports Betting Act.Miller argued that Minnesota is the only state in the region that does not have a legal sports betting option, forcing residents to cross state lines or resort to illegal workarounds.Miller pointed out that 36 states, and the District of Columbia, all have legalized sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 struck down a federal law banning most states from authorizing commercial sports...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. George Santos tells colleagues he won't serve on House committees

Washington — Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York will recuse himself from serving on House committees, he told his GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, amid ongoing scrutiny about his background and questions about his future in Congress.Santos was assigned to the House Small Business Committee and Science, Space and Technology Committee earlier this month by House Republican leaders. In a statement, the New York Republican said "ongoing attention" surrounding investigations into his personal and campaign finances prompted his request to be temporarily recused from the panels."This was a decision that I take very seriously. The...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Tylenol murder investigators order new DNA tests on key evidence from 1982

WHEATON, Ill. — Beginning on Sept. 29, 1982, and over the next week, seven people were murdered in the Chicago area after unknowingly taking Tylenol pills that were spiked by a killer. Now, investigators are turning once again to DNA evidence to try to identify the person or people who did it, report CBS Chicago's Dave Savini, Samah Assad and Rebecca McCann.Laura Morgan was only 3 years old in 1982 when her mother, Linda Morgan, bought a bottle of Tylenol from her local grocery store to ease the pain of an aching leg.Like several others, Linda didn't know the bottle she purchased contained...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy