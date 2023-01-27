5 Twin Cities chefs named James Beard Award semifinalists

5 Twin Cities chefs named James Beard semifinalists 00:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five Twin Cities chefs are in the semifinals for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Shawn McKenzie from Cafe Ceres is nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Four others are up for the Best Chef Midwest:

Ann Ahmed from Khaluna

Christina Nguyen from Hai Hai

Karyn Tomlinson from Myriel

Yia Vang from Union Hmong Kitchen

The final nominees will be announced in March, with the winners announced in June.