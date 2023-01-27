ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington farm intern bill sails through the Senate

By By Brett Davis | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geSPW_0kSnKaeU00

(The Center Square) – By a vote of 49-0, the Washington State Senate has passed legislation expanding Washington state’s farm internship program.

Substitute Senate Bill 5156 expands the pilot program that allows students to experience farming activities and practices to all counties in the state, as well as removing the program's expiration date.

Passed on Wednesay, the bill is meant to grow Washington’s agricultural sector in order to decrease food insecurity and hunger in the state.

Agriculture makes up about 12% of the state’s overall economy, per the Washington Farm Bureau , and is Washington’s second-largest export category.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture , the state’s top commodities are apples, milk, cattle, wheat, potatoes, hay, hops, cherries, grapes, and blueberries.

“This is a great opportunity for those who want to learn how to farm or learn how to run a farm,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, in a news release . “This will be a big boom for those who want to work in the hop industry, given that more than 70 percent of the nation’s hops are grown in central Washington, specifically, the 15th District.”

The rural 15th Legislative District Torres represents includes parts of five central Washington counties where agriculture dominates.

The state’s production of hops is valued at $482.2 million, the WSDA says.

“This bill will help expand the farm intern program across the state and make it permanent, helping those would-be farmers who currently want to participate, but are ineligible because of the county in which they happen to live,” Torres said.

SB 5156 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee

Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy