Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Related
NBA
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named NBA Players of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time Kia MVP led Milwaukee to an undefeated week with averages...
NBA
NBA announces schedule change for Pelicans vs Lakers
The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 4, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, will change to a 5:00 p.m. CT start time and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. The game will still be broadcast regionally on Bally Sports New Orleans and Spectrum SportsNet.
NBA
Travis Scott Partners With Smith Entertainment Group For Epic NBA All-Star Weekend Events
Travis Scott is coming to Salt Lake City. Multi-platinum hip hop artist, Scott has partnered with Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Utah Jazz, to design a series of dynamic events for NBA All-Star 2023. Scott's creation of events, which will be presented by his record label and...
NBA
Scotty Pippen Jr. Selected to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been selected to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All- Star 2023, the league announced today. Through eight regular season...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
NBA
GRIT Rail Jam Competition Coming To Salt Lake City For NBA All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend just got more exciting. Announced on Tuesday, GRIT Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz and Cactus Jack, is a sensational opportunity for fans wanting to enjoy the energy coming from All-Star weekend festivities. Open to the public and free to attend for all ages, the event is broken up over two days, beginning on Friday, Feb. 17, and concluding on Saturday, Feb. 18.
NBA
JEREMY SOCHAN NAMED TO 2023 RISING STARS ROSTER
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 31, 2023) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has been selected to the 2023 Rising Stars Roster. Sochan is currently the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10.0 points per game. The 19-year-old is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes in 44 games while making 41 starts, which is already the most in a season by any Spurs rookie since Tony Parker started 72 contests in 2001-02. The first-year forward is also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson and Willie Anderson.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Lakers
Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. As he narrows in on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, LeBron James will make his annual visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, when the Pacers (24-28) take on the Lakers (24-28). James needs 89 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's 38,387...
NBA
Gameday update: Pelicans at Nuggets (1/31/2023)
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (26-25) at DENVER NUGGETS (34-16) 9 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO 99.5 FM. A national TV audience will tune in for a Western Conference matchup that has already produced two of the most memorable games of the season from a New Orleans perspective, both good and bad. On Dec. 4 vs. Denver, Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado delivered a performance few in attendance at the Smoothie King Center will forget anytime soon, pouring in a career-best 38 points and going 8/11 from three-point range in a 121-106 win. On Jan. 24, New Orleans rallied in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead in the final minute, but Denver’s Nikola Jokic hit a floater for a go-ahead score to give the Nuggets a 99-98 road triumph. Since the early-December meeting between these clubs, Denver has the NBA’s second-best record at 20-8 (Philadelphia is 20-6 during the same span).
NBA
Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard to Participate in Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend
INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard were selected by NBA Assistant Coaches to participate in the 2023 All-Star Jordan Rising Stars game on Friday, February 17 during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Mathurin, a leading candidate for both NBA Rookie of the Year and NBA Sixth...
NBA
Evan Mobley Selected to Participate in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City
CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air live at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT on TNT.
NBA
Jason Terry And Deron Williams Set To Coach In 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
After roaming the sidelines for the Utah Jazz this season, Jason Terry will find himself in a smilier role throughout All-Star weekend. Announced Tuesday afternoon, Terry has been selected to coach in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game as part of the NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City. Joining Terry as another coach is former Jazzman Deron Williams, a three-time All-Star.
NBA
Smart Praises Mazzulla, Coaching Staff for All-Star Nod
BOSTON – Joe Mazzulla is not one to bask in the glory of personal accomplishments. Not even when he made coaching history Monday night in becoming just the third first-year head coach in the last 24 years to earn a head-coaching role for the All-Star Game. Mazzulla officially secured...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 139, Nets 96
Whatever was said during Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett’s visit to Celtics practice Tuesday afternoon must’ve resonated with the team, because they came out of the gates Wednesday night in record-setting fashion. Boston got off to a 27-4 lead over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden and was...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
NBA
Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla named NBA All-Star head coach
BOSTON, Mass. – Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Celtics clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference on...
NBA
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to Participate in 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as part of NBA All-Star 2023. TNT will televise the annual showcase of premier young talent at 9 p.m. ET.
NBA
"Opportunity To Be Successful" | Utah Rookie Walker Kessler Named To 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game
Among Walker Kessler's many goals for his career in the NBA and life, in general, is opening up a chain of Waffle House restaurants and being an NBA starter. Although the Waffle Houses may have to wait a little longer, Kessler has already achieved one goal after moving into the starting lineup for the Jazz over the past few weeks.
Comments / 0