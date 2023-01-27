Read full article on original website
City of Bozeman, Trust for Public Land move forward with splash pad project
The City of Bozeman and The Trust for Public Land are moving forward on a fun new activity for kids at Story Mill Park—a splash pad.
25 Pictures of Montana’s New Whole Foods Market in Bozeman
The wait is finally over. The first Whole Foods Market location in Montana officially opens its doors for business in Bozeman on Wednesday. The store in Bozeman located at 2905 W. Main St. will open at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. A grand opening celebration is planned to begin at 7:00 a.m. According to information shared on social media, guests will be treated to hot beverages from Treeline Coffee Roasters and pastries from Whole Foods Market. The first 250 guests will receive a Scratch-and-Win card. Prizes range from $5-$100.
agupdate.com
Looking at two possible spring wheat varieties from MSU
The 2023 Montana Ag Experiment Station’s Wheat Variety Release Committee will consider the releases of two new high-yielding hard red spring wheat varieties at the end of January. Jason Cook, Montana State University spring wheat breeder, and his team have developed the releases – MT1939 and MT1809 – and...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
This Is A Bit Shocking! Montana Ranks In Top 5 For Worst…
From just walking around Bozeman and other parts of Montana, I would never have thought that Montana would rank so high for this. Then again, if you think about it for a minute, when is the last time YOU made an appointment?. Here is how the study works. WalletHub takes...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Owner of Big Timber Bakery stays open to feed stranded motorists
The bakery served oven-fired pizza and was busy all night helping to make food deliveries to the nearby hotels and motor inns that were also busy accommodation travelers.
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
yourbigsky.com
Developing: Earthquake 4.1 magnitude 6 miles from Livingston
4.1 moderate magnitude earthquake hits 22 miles east of Bozeman Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. Reports from numerous people are coming in of the ground shaking caused by seismic activity. There are no current reports of injuries or deaths and no significant damages to any buildings...
NBCMontana
I-90 remains closed from Livingston to Big Timber
MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 90 remains closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. After evaluation, conditions remain hazardous due to strong cross winds causing whiteout conditions. MDT and law enforcement personnel will re-evaluate conditions in the afternoon hours today, February 1st. Currently, there is no estimated...
Driver shares his experience in I-90 traffic backup
Interstate 90 was closed Tuesday night from Big Timber to Livingston due to high winds and dangerous road conditions.
explorebigsky.com
Weekend storm drops feet of new snow, sets low temp record
A winter storm that began Friday and stretched into the weekend dropped nearly 3 feet of snow around Big Sky and Bozeman and pushed temperatures to around minus 30 and minus 40 degrees around southwest Montana. The area around the Gallatin Valley was primed for a snowstorm, said Cody Moldan,...
bozemanmagazine.com
Cugino’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
Cugino’s is the perfect spot to enjoy the classic Italian dishes everyone loves after a long day of playing in the snow and sun. The menu is packed with favorites like bruschetta, steamed mussels, antipasto, muffaletta, chicken piccata, fettuccine chicken alfredo, spaghetti and meatballs, margherita pizza, calzones, strombolis, and much more. A classic Italian dessert, tiramisu, is available for an after-dinner treat to round out each hearty meal. A great place for your whole family, Cugino’s (located at 409 W Main Street in Belgrade) offers a relaxing environment that will remind you of your favorite Italian restaurants elsewhere. I sat down with the general manager, Elise Gonzalez, to talk about the food and the story behind the restaurant.
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
