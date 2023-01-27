ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase

If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy