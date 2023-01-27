ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Percy Jackson’ fans are praising the casting gods for giving Toby Stephens another sea-based role

By Parker Whitmore
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Showtime lets an audience adored vampire series burn in the sun after one season

Who’d want to be a streaming original series these days? After just one very well received season, Let the Right One In has been axed by Showtime, alongside several other shows. Based on the surprise Swedish horror romance from 2008, this American television remake has positioned itself as more...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape

After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments

James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King baffled people wouldn’t understand a most basic concept of horror

Stephen King has made sure people completely understand a basic trope of horror following the first views and reactions to the upcoming The Boogeyman adaptation. Based on a short story originally released by King in a pulp magazine, The Boogeyman is finally out of cinematic development hell. The first trailer saw some fairly basic horror vistas, including the perhaps annoying trope of absolute darkness, children’s rooms, and slightly bespooked parents.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase

If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy