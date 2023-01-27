LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game at Michigan in Real Time

No. 1 Purdue basketball (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) tips off against Michigan (11-8, 5-3) at 9 p.m. ET on the road Thursday inside the Crisler Center. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 1 Purdue basketball is looking for its first win against Michigan at the Crisler Center since 2018. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

11:16 p.m. ET, FINAL — Purdue down Michigan 75-70 for its second win at the Crisler Center in the last nine tries. The Boilermakers are 6-0 in Big Ten road games and improve to 20-1 overall.

11:15 p.m. ET — Joey Baker gets a 3-pointer to fall off the glass to cut Purdue's lead to three in the closing seconds. Brandon Newman knocks down two free throws to go up five.

11:12 p.m. ET — Fletcher Loyer goes 2-of-2 from the free-throw line with just over 12 seconds left. He's 8-of-8 from the line and Purdue leads Michigan 73-67.

11:10 p.m. ET — Hunter Dickinson with 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting but is 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. He leads all scorers but Purdue has a six-point lead in the final minute.

11:05 p.m. ET — Braden Smith now with 10 points on the night and has six in the second half. Purdue has three in double figures, with Zach Edey leading the way.

10:55 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Final media timeout of the night between Purdue and Michigan, and the Boilermakers lead 69-60 with 3:50 left to play. They've scored on five of their last six shot attempts.

10:52 p.m. ET — Braden Smith has been big in the second half for Purdue. After dealing with foul trouble in the opening period, Smith has four points and two assists after the break.

10:46 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue takes a 65-55 lead with 6:28 left in the game, and Trey Kaufman-Renn will head to the line after the media timeout. The Boilermakers have 21 points from their bench, including eight from Kaufman-Renn. He's 4-of-4 from the field.

10:44 p.m. ET — Right after a missed 3-pointer, Mason Gillis finds himself open on the perimeter and this time drills the shot. However, Dug McDaniel answers with his second consecutive basket for Michigan.

10:40 p.m. ET — David Jenkins Jr. continues to have a strong night off the bench. He hits a 3-pointer just as the shot clock expires, his second of the game. Jenkins has eight points on 2-of-3 shooting.

10:34 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue holding onto its lead with a 55-48 advantage over Michigan. There's 11:47 to play, and the Boilermakers have gone without a field goal in the last two-plus minutes.

10:31 p.m. ET — Jace Howard fouls Caleb Furst for his fourth foul of the game. Furst knocks down 1-of-2.

10:27 p.m. ET — A tough jumper for Fletcher Loyer falls. He has 13 points and has been fantastic in second halves on the road this season. Another opportunity here as Zach Edey's scoring has slowed since the end of the first half.

10:23 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads Michigan 48-39 with 15:58 left to play. Fletcher Loyer's 3-pointer gives him 11 points so far on 3-of-7 shooting. He went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the first half.

10:21 p.m. ET — Braden Smith makes a tough pass to Ethan Morton in the corner, who attacks the rim and finishes for a bucket. Morton has five points so far tonight.

10:19 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis starts the second half for Purdue and gets a steal on the opening possession. Fletcher Loyer rewards the takeaway by sinking a 3-pointer, giving the Boilermakers a nine-point lead.

10:01 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — As it stands, it's a 41-34 lead for Purdue at the break, but Michigan may get one more as officials look to see if Hunter Dickinson hit a 3-pointer before the half. Was called two points on the floor. Zach Edey with 15 points and four rebounds, Dickinson had 14 and five.

9:58 p.m. ET — Zach Edey gets blocks on back-to-back defensive possessions. He's played a great first half and is starting to make big plays on both ends of the floor.

9:51 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Purdue has a 37-28 lead over Michigan and rides an 11-0 run over the last four minutes. David Jenkins Jr. has five points off the bench, and Zach Edey continues to dominate inside with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

9:50 p.m. ET — David Jenkins Jr. knocks down a pair of free throws after a foul, and it's now an 11-0 Purdue run with just over four minutes to play.

9:47 p.m. ET — David Jenkins Jr. knocks down a 3-pointer for Purdue. The Boilermakers are 2-of-4 from deep in the first half.

9:43 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — All tied up, 28-28, between Purdue and Michigan with 7:27 left before halftime. Fouls starting to pile up for both sides, with eight on the Boilermakers and six on the Wolverines. Zach Edey leads all scorers with 13 points.

9:42 p.m. ET — Key number here in the first half, Purdue with three turnovers compared to zero by Michigan. The Wolverines have three points off giveaways.

9:40 p.m. ET — Zach Edey is now in double figures for Purdue in the first half. He has 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

9:35 p.m. ET — Crowd doesn't like this one, but Tarris Reed Jr. is called for a technical foul after a big slam against Trey Kaufman-Renn. He has three fouls in the first nine minutes of play.

9:30 p.m. ET — Michigan calls timeout as Purdue ties the game 20-20 with a 6-2 run. Trey Kaufman-Renn gets busy down low for back-to-back baskets before Brandon Newman evens the score at the rim. The Boilermakers getting early production from their bench on the road.

9:29 p.m. ET — Trey Kaufman-Renn gets some points in the paint for Purdue, using his footwork to create separation down low for a tough floater. On the next trip down the court, he makes another set of moves to find a bucket. Boilermakers within two points.

9:21 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Michigan leads Purdue 13-10 with 14:40 to play in the first half. Zach Edey scored the first seven points for the Boilermakers, but Hunter Dickinson has gone point-for-point in the opening minutes.

9:19 p.m. ET — A key 3-pointer for Ethan Morton against Michigan's zone defense. Purdue is 4-of-7 from the field to open the game.

9:16 p.m. ET — Both Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson are called for early fouls in the first four minutes of play. Going to be a war between two of the Big Ten's best big men all night long.

9:14 p.m. ET — Purdue and Michigan are in full swing underneath the basket. Zach Edey has the first six points for the Boilermakers, but Hunter Dickinson kicked things off with a big 3-pointer for the Wolverines.

Tipoff — Zach Edey wins the tip for Purdue, and Michigan goes one-on-one against Edey in the post with Hunter Dickinson. Edey wins the first battle and scores on the opening possession.

Pregame — Michigan freshman guard Jett Howard is OUT for tonight's game against Purdue. He was listed as a game-time decision with an ankle injury.

Purdue starters:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Sophomore forward Caleb Furst

Junior center Zach Edey

