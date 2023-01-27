The AP Men’s Basketball Poll is getting updated for the week of Jan. 30. For now, there is no longer any debate on which team belongs in the No. 1 spot in the country. In the latest poll, Matt Painter’s Purdue squad landed all 62 first-place votes available. Led by a Player of the Year candidate in Zach Edey, the Boilermakers improved to 21-1 overall with a dominant win over Michigan State.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO