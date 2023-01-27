Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
John R. Wooden Award: 4 B1G stars placed on late season top 20 watchlist
The late season top 20 candidate list for the John R. Wooden Award has been announced and 4 B1G stars are in contention!. The B1G, ACC and Big 12 all have 4 players on the list, tied for most of all conferences. On the top 20 list for the B1G are Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Iowa’s Kris Murray.
AP Men's Basketball Poll, Jan. 30: Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 spot in the country
The AP Men’s Basketball Poll is getting updated for the week of Jan. 30. For now, there is no longer any debate on which team belongs in the No. 1 spot in the country. In the latest poll, Matt Painter’s Purdue squad landed all 62 first-place votes available. Led by a Player of the Year candidate in Zach Edey, the Boilermakers improved to 21-1 overall with a dominant win over Michigan State.
Former Michigan State DL Jalen Hunt reveals transfer destination
Former Michigan State DL Jalen Hunt has found his new home. Hunt will continue his college football career at Houston. He shared the news on social media. Hunt heads to Houston after 4 seasons with the Spartans. Out of Belleville (Michigan), Hunt was a 3-star prospect with 21 scholarship offers.
Illinois to hire former Illini, Kansas State assistant as newest RB coach, per report
Illinois is expected to hire former RB coach Thad Ward back to the program to coach running backs once more. Ward worked this past season as Kansas State’s wide receivers coach. Ward was Illinois’ running backs coach from 2016-2018. Prior to working at Kansas State, Ward was hired at...
College wrestling rankings, Jan. 31: B1G lands 5 teams in top 10 on latest NWCA Coaches Poll
The college wrestling rankings are getting updated for Jan. 31 with the latest NWCA Coaches Poll dropping Tuesday. A number of B1G teams are still dominating the top 25 at this point of the season. The biggest event of the past week featured the top two squads in the nation...
Dawand 'Big Thanos' Jones, Ohio State OL, breaks eye-popping Senior Bowl record
Dawand ‘Big Thanos’ Jones has already made an impression at the Senior Bowl. The Ohio State offensive lineman registered the longest wingspan ever at the Senior Bowl in the 74 years of the NFL scouting event. Jones is listed at 6-foot-8 1/8 and 375 pounds. An analyst on NFL+ noted that Jones was encouraged to keep playing basketball by Ohio State coaches in order to stay in shape.
Iowa lands late commitment from 3-star TE out of Indiana via 2023 recruiting class
Iowa picked up a late commitment for the 2023 recruiting class, landing a pledge from an Indiana tight end on Monday. With National Signing Day coming on Wednesday, Grant Leeper announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Monday. Leeper most recently took an official visit to Iowa City over the weekend.
Hickey: Big Ten basketball midseason report card
We have reached the exact midpoint of one of the strangest Big Ten basketball seasons in memory. Strange because there isn’t really a race for the title — Purdue is threatening to lap the field. The No. 1 Boilermakers are only joined by No. 21 Indiana in the AP Top 25, which marks another oddity.
Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023
Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
Ohio State adds NFL pass rush specialist to coaching staff for 2023 season
Ohio State added another piece to the coaching staff for 2023 on Wednesday. LaAllan Clark — a pass-rushing specialist that has trained a host of NFL stars — was introduced as a graduate assistant working with the defensive line of the Buckeyes. Clark coached at Southern University in 2022, his first as a full-time coach.
Ryan Day provides list of Buckeyes who will be unavailable during spring practices
Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday as National Signing Day commenced around the country. While the incoming 2023 recruiting class was the main topic, Day also provided some preview comments for spring practices right around the corner. Day had a list of players unavailable for the Buckeyes during the...
Mason Gillis sets Mackey Arena record during win over Penn State
Mason Gillis went off in a big way Wednesday night. He helped jumpstart Purdue off the bench to an 80-60 blowout home win over Penn State. Gillis came off the bench to lead all scorers with 29 points in Wednesday night’s game with a particularly hot shooting night. He went 9-for-12 from 3-point range, setting a Mackey Arena record for 3-point field goals in a single game.
Hoiberg says Nebraska is 'lost' without Derrick Walker on the floor, didn't like officiating in Illinois loss
In Nebraska’s 72-56 loss to Illinois Tuesday night, big man Derrick Walker fouled out in 23 minutes. He was whistled for 3 fouls in the second half, limiting him to just 9 minutes on the floor. Not so coincidentally, Illinois used the second half to pull away from the...
Urban Meyer makes clear declaration about coaching future
Urban Meyer has no intention to return to coaching, and he made it clear during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden. Meyer reflected on his 13-game tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended with...
Isiah Pacheco, former Rutgers star, busts out incredible dance moves following AFC Championship win with Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco was not highly regarded coming out of Rutgers but landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a 7th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Scarlet Knight rookie is preparing for his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. After turning into the lead performer in the Chiefs backfield, Pacheco...
Indiana named finalist for 5-star guard in class of 2024
Indiana is 1 of 5 programs still in the race to sign 5-star guard Dylan Harper. On Tuesday afternoon, Harper announced a final 5 of Indiana, Duke, Auburn, Kansas and Rutgers. Harper is one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country, regardless of class. He’s ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 combo guard in the nation, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
